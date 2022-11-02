Today's headlines: As Marc MacSharry resigns from Fianna Fáil, expletive texts of bullying probe revealed; Maternity hospital shortages at 'critical' point; Avian flu threatens Christmas turkeys in Ireland

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Marc MacSharry has resigned from Fianna Fáil, ending his family’s association with the party that stretches back nearly 40 years.
Ireland’s maternity hospitals are currently experiencing a “critical” shortage of staff with many quitting due to cost-of-living issues.
' In terms of Canon Law, Fr Seán Sheehy is probably correct in what he told the parishioners of St Mary’s in Listowel at the weekend, but where was his humanity?' writes Liam Collins.
The Irish Christmas turkey is under threat after a new virus which has decimated flocks across Europe, UK and US was discovered in a dead swan in Cavan.
Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said she will put arrangements in place to allow wealthy families gift back their double Child Benefit payments to the State.
Four in 10 women referred urgently to a HSE rapid access clinic to find out if they have breast cancer were not seen as early as they should have been.
Plans for a €100m expansion of the Center Parcs holiday village in Longford have been placed on hold following a number of objections to the project over concerns about its impact on the environment.
Detectives are becoming increasingly concerned that gangs involved in organised fraud are using the same intimidation tactics as criminal organisations involved in the illegal drugs trade.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address further and higher education students in Ireland on November 16 by videolink, it has been confirmed.