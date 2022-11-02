Today's headlines: As Marc MacSharry resigns from Fianna Fáil, expletive texts of bullying probe revealed; Maternity hospital shortages at 'critical' point; Avian flu threatens Christmas turkeys in Ireland

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

The expletive-laden texts at the centre of bullying probe as Marc MacSharry resigns from Fianna Fáil

Marc MacSharry has resigned from Fianna Fáil, ending his family’s association with the party that stretches back nearly 40 years.

‘This i s the worst I’ve seen it in my life’ – maternity hospital staff shortages at ‘critical’ point as cost of living takes its toll

Ireland’s maternity hospitals are currently experiencing a “critical” shortage of staff with many quitting due to cost-of-living issues.





The Indo Daily: Heir Raising – Will Prince Harry's new book 'Spare' add fuel to his family feud?

‘These people’ are gay, they are trans and they are your neighbours, Father – at least the Bishop of Kerry knows better

' In terms of Canon Law, Fr Seán Sheehy is probably correct in what he told the parishioners of St Mary’s in Listowel at the weekend, but where was his humanity?' writes Liam Collins.

‘Red alert’ as avian flu found in dead swan poses threat to supply of Christmas turkeys

The Irish Christmas turkey is under threat after a new virus which has decimated flocks across Europe, UK and US was discovered in a dead swan in Cavan.

Double Child Benefit payment: wealthy families will be allowed to return money if they don’t need it

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said she will put arrangements in place to allow wealthy families gift back their double Child Benefit payments to the State.

Four in 10 women with suspected breast cancer face delays despite ‘urgent’ referral

Four in 10 women referred urgently to a HSE rapid access clinic to find out if they have breast cancer were not seen as early as they should have been.

Expansion of Center Parcs village in Co Longford on hold following objections on environmental grounds

Plans for a €100m expansion of the Center Parcs holiday village in Longford have been placed on hold following a number of objections to the project over concerns about its impact on the environment.

Arson attack on home of money mules just the latest example of violent extremes fraud gangs will go to

Detectives are becoming increasingly concerned that gangs involved in organised fraud are using the same intimidation tactics as criminal organisations involved in the illegal drugs trade.

Zelensky to address Irish students this month in videolink to DCU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address further and higher education students in Ireland on November 16 by videolink, it has been confirmed.