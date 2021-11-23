Today's headlines: Andrew McGinley dropped from Late Late after objection; Bulgaria bus crash blaze kills 45 tourists

Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley with their dad Andrew

Bulgaria bus crash blaze kills 45 tourists

At least 45 people, including 12 children, died as a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria.

Ireland among world’s biggest spenders – yet our health system is creaking

Ireland is “a big spender” on health on the world stage despite struggling hospitals now being on the brink of running out of intensive care beds in the Covid-19 crisis.

Andrew McGinley dropped from Late Late Show last minute

Grieving father Andrew McGinley was dropped from RTÉ’s Late Late Show line-up after the broadcaster received correspondence objecting to his appearance.

The Indo Daily: Almost the perfect murder – How Graham Dwyer murdered Elaine O'Hara

Booster “queue jumpers” told to wait their turn

Covid-19 booster shot “queue jumpers”, who are turning up at vaccination centres without an appointment, have been told they must wait their turn.

Principals feel abandoned by Department of Education

The chronic loss of tuition hours and the lack of substitute teachers is causing huge anxiety for school principals all over Ireland.

Talks begin today to draft student teachers in to ease crisis

Moves to release student primary teachers for work in classrooms will step up today at a meeting between Education Minister Norma Foley and third-level colleges.

Fog alert issued as temperatures set to plummet for the rest of the week

Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution as dense fog is forecast to blanket six counties this morning.

One in three people plan to cut back on spending for Christmas

Rising prices for goods and services mean large numbers of people are to ease back on spending this Christmas.

Garth Brooks: I'm just hoping 10 people show up