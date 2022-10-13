Today's headlines: An Bord Pleanála pays property developers €1m in fines over delays on planning decisions; Fraudsters 'rent out' same house to unwitting students in accommodation scam

Rebeka Demuthova, a student from Slovakia, who was scammed out of €1,800 for rental property in Stoneybatter, Dublin

Fast-track fiasco: property developers get €1m in payouts as An Bord Pleanála takes too long on planning decisions

An Bord Pleanála has paid out more than €1m in fines to developers due to a backlog in processing fast-track applications for large housing developments.

Family home used six times in just a month to scam students out of thousands of euro

Fraudsters have “rented out” the same house to unwitting students at least six times in one month to scam them out of thousands of euro.





Irish dancing scandal: Former judge submits his report into allegations of feis fixing

The retired judge asked to investigate allegations of feis fixing has finished his inquiry. An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha, the organisation at the centre of the biggest scandal in Irish dancing, has described the cheating controversy and accompanying media scrutiny as “embarrassing”, “disturbing” and “traumatic”.

‘Amber’s success can inspire girls to take up more sport,’ says dad of Ireland’s hero Glasgow goalscorer

The proud father of Donegal football star Amber Barrett has told of how her “magic goal” should be an inspiration to young girls around the country to take up sport.

19th-century home is seized by receiver in €6.4m debt row involving 'Ronaldo of property developing'

A receiver has taken possession of a period residence in Dublin which businessman Greg Kavanagh had planned to develop. The move came in a dispute in which property investor Anne O’Neill alleges she is owed €6.4m by the high-profile developer.

I feel like I am home’ – Ukrainian families praise local support after U-turn over move

Kerry is a special place to Olha Lukavska. Not only has it provided her and her family a haven from war, it is the birthplace of her third son, who was born in University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, last June, only a few months after the family fled Ukraine.

Sinn Féin’s revenue from membership fees slumps despite record poll ratings

Despite receiving record levels of support in recent opinion polls, Mary Lou McDonald’s party has seen its membership funding fall by 40pc in the party’s 26-county organisation’s accounts.





The Indo Daily: Roy Collins murder - Steve Collins on why his son’s gangland killer should never be released

A billion hungry people: conflict, Covid and warming could leave many close to famine

A toxic cocktail of conflict, climate change and Covid has brought “catastrophic” food shortages to 44 countries. Almost one billion people across the world are going hungry, at levels categorised as “alarming” in nine countries and “serious” in 34 others.

Creeslough tragedy: Catherine and James were together at the end as they were in life

Until now, each of the funerals for the other victims of last Friday’s tragedy have been held separately. This was the first parent and child being laid to rest together and, in some way, it seemed to bring home sharply the magnitude of what had taken place – the loss of life and love and potential.

Children waiting for up to 10 years for first check-up with HSE’s school dental service

Primary-aged pupils should be receiving three check-ups, but some are not receiving the first of these until fourth year of secondary school, they say.