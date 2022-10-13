Today's headlines: An Bord Pleanála pays property developers €1m in fines over delays on planning decisions; Fraudsters 'rent out' same house to unwitting students in accommodation scam

An Bord Pleanála has paid out more than €1m in fines to developers due to a backlog in processing fast-track applications for large housing developments.
Fraudsters have “rented out” the same house to unwitting students at least six times in one month to scam them out of thousands of euro.
The retired judge asked to investigate allegations of feis fixing has finished his inquiry. An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha, the organisation at the centre of the biggest scandal in Irish dancing, has described the cheating controversy and accompanying media scrutiny as “embarrassing”, “disturbing” and “traumatic”.
The proud father of Donegal football star Amber Barrett has told of how her “magic goal” should be an inspiration to young girls around the country to take up sport.
A receiver has taken possession of a period residence in Dublin which businessman Greg Kavanagh had planned to develop. The move came in a dispute in which property investor Anne O’Neill alleges she is owed €6.4m by the high-profile developer.
Kerry is a special place to Olha Lukavska. Not only has it provided her and her family a haven from war, it is the birthplace of her third son, who was born in University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, last June, only a few months after the family fled Ukraine.
Despite receiving record levels of support in recent opinion polls, Mary Lou McDonald’s party has seen its membership funding fall by 40pc in the party’s 26-county organisation’s accounts.
A toxic cocktail of conflict, climate change and Covid has brought “catastrophic” food shortages to 44 countries. Almost one billion people across the world are going hungry, at levels categorised as “alarming” in nine countries and “serious” in 34 others.
Until now, each of the funerals for the other victims of last Friday’s tragedy have been held separately. This was the first parent and child being laid to rest together and, in some way, it seemed to bring home sharply the magnitude of what had taken place – the loss of life and love and potential.
Primary-aged pupils should be receiving three check-ups, but some are not receiving the first of these until fourth year of secondary school, they say.