Today's headlines: All political parties in State face probe over voter data use and Indian variant less contagious than feared

The Data Protection Commissioner is to begin an unprecedented audit of all political parties following the controversy surrounding Sinn Féin’s secret internal voter database, the Abú system, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The Indian variant of Covid-19 may not spread as fast as feared and Covid-19 vaccines appear to provide protection against the virus – prompting hopes next month’s easing of lockdown can go ahead.

A state-backed investment fund is to lease 125 new homes to a local authority under a lucrative leasing agreement. Under the deal, Kildare County Council will pay rental income on properties owned by Ardstone Homes for almost a quarter of a century.

Gardaí are investigating “only a minimal” amount of cases so far involving people who claim their personal health data has been compromised after last week’s cyber attack on the HSE, but are "anticipating the potential for more data to be leaked" in the coming days.

HSE staff have been told they will get paid today despite the disruption caused by the cyber attack. It comes amid rising concern about the growing impact of the attack on patient care which has led to widespread cancellation of appointments.

RTÉ has confirmed it received just over a dozen complaints after featuring an interview with the Israeli ambassador to Ireland. During the course of the interview, Ophir Kariv said that in order to reach “quiet, calm and peace that is long-lasting”, it must defend its citizens from ongoing rocket attacks from Hamas in Gaza.

The sister of a young mother of three who was murdered by her husband has told how she had “plans and dreams that will never come true”. Rafal Karaczyn, who strangled his wife, Natalia Karaczyn (30), in their family home, was yesterday found guilty of her murder.

A little boy who died following a fatal road traffic collision in a housing estate in Longford town yesterday afternoon was just four years old. Gardaí said that the collision, which involved a single vehicle, occurred in the Ardnacassa housing estate in the town at around 2pm.

Consumers have been warned about a rise in cryptocurrency investment scams, with victims being conned out of sums of up to €50,000. A new survey shows that people in this country are investing 92pc more in crypto than are people in Britain, France and Spain.

As outdoor dining resumes next month, diners should keep one eye on the sky following a surge in reports of aggressive seagulls. Rentokil said it has seen a 50pc jump in call-outs to deal with gulls and other pest birds compared with this time last year.