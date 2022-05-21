Today's headlines: All hospital inpatient and outpatient fees to be abolished; Summer 2022 Covid travel rules

Abolishing the inpatient charge could lead to a patient saving of €400 for each admission. Stock image

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

All hospital inpatient and outpatient fees to be dropped next year

All hospital inpatient and outpatient charges are set to be scrapped next year – saving patients up to €30m annually, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Summer 2022 Covid travel rules: What Irish holidaymakers need to know before they travel abroad

The Irish Independent has compiled a list of some of the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers with factsheets to help you prepare for the most anticipated summer in quite a while.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial puts final nail in coffin of WAG dream - Kirsty Blake Knox

It has been compared to a Greek tragedy, labelled the greatest sting operation of all time, and dubbed a period drama “with balayage and Botox”. Everything in the Wagatha Christie trial has been analysed forensically.

File sent to DPP over ‘harassment’ of journalist on Twitter

Gardaí have completed an investigation into the alleged online harassment of a journalist by former columnist Eoghan Harris and his wife Gwen Halley.

Food prices up 9pc since last year, with dairy products seeing sharpest increase

Food product prices have risen substantially since this time last year, with dairy products seeing the sharpest increase.

Exclusive: Irish government rejected Ukraine appeal to ban Russia leasing planes

The Government rejected an appeal from Ukraine to cut Russia’s Aeroflot off from Irish aircraft lessors in the wake of the 2014 Crimea annexation, Ukraine’s Special Envoy on Sanctions has revealed for the first time.

Pharmacists face ‘frightening’ shortage of essential medicines

Ongoing shortages of key medicines including paracetamol, antibiotics, HRT and antihistamines have created a “frightening” scenario for community pharmacists.

Families face paying €600 more for Spanish holidays as demand goes through roof

Families are saving hundreds of euro by going abroad during the school term as the cost of holidays soars.

Destination Ghostland: the true toll of Ireland’s biodiversity loss

As a citizens’ assembly meets to discuss the best ways to stop the destruction of our plant and animal life, John Meagher reports on what we have lost already — and what is in grave danger.

Ex-Taoiseach Brian Cowen’s portrait to finally go on display in Leinster House 11 years after he left office



This is a first glimpse of the official portrait of Brian Cowen as Taoiseach that will hang in Leinster House – more than 11 years after he left office. The Indo Daily BONUS: Why Elon Musk is backing away from Twitter and what happens next? The Indo Daily BONUS: Why Elon Musk is backing away from Twitter and what happens next?

Taoiseach criticises UK Government over 'amnesty' for those involved in Troubles