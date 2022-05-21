Today's headlines: All hospital inpatient and outpatient fees to be abolished; Summer 2022 Covid travel rules

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
All hospital inpatient and outpatient charges are set to be scrapped next year – saving patients up to €30m annually, the Irish Independent can reveal.
The Irish Independent has compiled a list of some of the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers with factsheets to help you prepare for the most anticipated summer in quite a while.
It has been compared to a Greek tragedy, labelled the greatest sting operation of all time, and dubbed a period drama “with balayage and Botox”. Everything in the Wagatha Christie trial has been analysed forensically.
Gardaí have completed an investigation into the alleged online harassment of a journalist by former columnist Eoghan Harris and his wife Gwen Halley.
Food product prices have risen substantially since this time last year, with dairy products seeing the sharpest increase.
The Government rejected an appeal from Ukraine to cut Russia’s Aeroflot off from Irish aircraft lessors in the wake of the 2014 Crimea annexation, Ukraine’s Special Envoy on Sanctions has revealed for the first time.
Ongoing shortages of key medicines including paracetamol, antibiotics, HRT and antihistamines have created a “frightening” scenario for community pharmacists.
Families are saving hundreds of euro by going abroad during the school term as the cost of holidays soars.
As a citizens’ assembly meets to discuss the best ways to stop the destruction of our plant and animal life, John Meagher reports on what we have lost already — and what is in grave danger.
This is a first glimpse of the official portrait of Brian Cowen as Taoiseach that will hang in Leinster House – more than 11 years after he left office.