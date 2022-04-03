Today's headlines: Alarm over spiralling prices as living costs start to bite; two retired gardaí put in €60,000 claim for expenses for attending Disclosures Tribunal

Alarm over spiralling prices as living costs start to bite

The cost-of-living crisis is now by far the standalone issue of public concern, with two-thirds (65pc) of people declaring it the most important matter facing the country, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

Sinn Féin solidifies position as most popular party as overall support for coalition falls, poll reveals

Sinn Féin has solidified its position as the most popular party in the country at the expense of the Coalition parties in the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

‘Russian bombs hit a maternity hospital — we had to get Tilly out’

Gavin and Leslie Anne Grimes tell Maeve Sheehan about a dramatic dash to get their baby and her surrogate mother out of Ukraine.

Garda expense claim was ‘probably to make a point’

A former acting garda commissioner and retired assistant commissioner have tried to claim expenses amounting to €60,000 for attending the Disclosures Tribunal, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Alcohol price rise helping pump up rate of inflation

Minimum unit pricing on alcohol is contributing to rising inflation this year, the Department of Finance has admitted in documents that also warn that the government response to the cost-of-living crisis will hamper plans to cut taxes and increase welfare in the Budget.

'We drove our Teslas to Poland and came back to Ireland with 72 refugees'

An Irish volunteer convoy including electric cars headed out to Poland to drive 72 Ukrainians, mostly from Kyiv, Mariupol and Odessa, to Ireland.

Masked intruder, fights and escapes all in a day’s work in court

A judge who got hand sanitiser in her eye, a masked intruder who tried to force their way into judicial chambers, and a solicitor who got hit by their client were among the accidents and incidents logged by the Courts Service last year.

Dolores Cahill goes into hiding in ‘remote location’ to escape arrest

Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Dolores Cahill has revealed to her followers that she remains hidden in a “remote location”, after a warrant for her arrest was issued by a Dublin court.

Fourth vaccine dose could be delivered along with the flu shot

A fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose is likely to be offered to as many as four million people at the same time as the winter flu vaccination, starting from this October, subject to clinical advice, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

Pat Kenny and Claire Byrne shows attract most complaints to BAI, but none upheld

Pat Kenny and Claire Byrne topped the complaints charts last year, with their shows accounting for over a third of all complaints lodged with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI). None of these complaints were upheld.

TDs can net full expenses, despite missing raft of actual Dáil sittings

TDs are able to claim the maximum level of travel and accommodation expenses for attending Leinster House, despite missing a large number of days when the Dáil is actually sitting.

Sales of ‘supercars’ roar back to Celtic Tiger levels

Ireland’s newly minted pandemic millionaires are among those splashing out on luxury cars costing hundreds of thousands of euro. Sales have hit levels “not seen since the Celtic Tiger”, according to a leading dealer in new and used luxury vehicles.