Today's headlines: Airport bosses admit: 'We don't know cause of delays'; Varadkar warns against hotel price gouging

Holidaymakers hoping to jet off over the June Bank Holiday weekend may be told to arrive even earlier at Dublin Airport after airport bosses admitted they don’t know what caused chaotic scenes yesterday. Passengers were forced to queue for hours outside both terminals from early yesterday morning with many missing their flights as a result.
Violent incidents at Dublin Airport, and elsewhere on public transport, show the need for dedicated transport police unit in the gardaí, the Dáil justice committee chairman has said.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar bluntly warned the Irish hospitality industry that any evidence of price gouging could result in the Government opting to restore the higher rate of VAT for the sector in 2023.
Staycationers are being asked to fork out as much as €1,500 for a 4-star hotel for two people on a two-night break, as hotel accommodation prices sky-rocket during the summer months.
Education Minister Norma Foley is not ruling out Covid-related adjustments for students doing the Leaving Cert in 2023. While the minister has made no commitment, she has said the matter “will be kept under review”.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Defence Minister Simon Coveney paid a visit to Irish troops in Lebanon and attended a short memorial service yesterday.
Almost 20pc of people in Ireland are living in poverty after their accommodation costs are taken into account, a new study has shown.
A Dublin man is taking on the challenge of a 197km charity cycle to raise awareness for cervical cancer following the tragic death of his fiancée earlier this month.
An Post has promised to improve its customer service after a Ukrainian woman living in this country was unable to transfer money home using its current account app. It comes after a number of people who have opened An Post current accounts have complained about the quality of its customer supports.
The number of serious concerns about people with disabilities admitted to hospital escalated last year, including some patients being left unfed and others denied procedures leading to sepsis, leg ulcers and pressure sores, a new report reveals.