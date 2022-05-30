Today's headlines: Airport bosses admit: 'We don't know cause of delays'; Varadkar warns against hotel price gouging

Dublin Airport bosses admit they don’t know the cause of delays or how many missed flights

Holidaymakers hoping to jet off over the June Bank Holiday weekend may be told to arrive even earlier at Dublin Airport after airport bosses admitted they don’t know what caused chaotic scenes yesterday. Passengers were forced to queue for hours outside both terminals from early yesterday morning with many missing their flights as a result.

Airport violence shows urgent need for transport police, says justice committee chairman

Violent incidents at Dublin Airport, and elsewhere on public transport, show the need for dedicated transport police unit in the gardaí, the Dáil justice committee chairman has said.

Varadkar warns hotels against price gouging with threat to raise VAT rate

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar bluntly warned the Irish hospitality industry that any evidence of price gouging could result in the Government opting to restore the higher rate of VAT for the sector in 2023.

Staycationers hit by rocketing hotel prices in Ireland compared to European cities

Staycationers are being asked to fork out as much as €1,500 for a 4-star hotel for two people on a two-night break, as hotel accommodation prices sky-rocket during the summer months.

Minister not ruling out Covid-related adjustments to Leaving Cert in 2023

Education Minister Norma Foley is not ruling out ­Covid-related adjustments for students doing the Leaving Cert in 2023. While the minister has made no commitment, she has said the matter “will be kept under review”.

Peace can’t be taken for granted, warns Taoiseach on visit to troops in Lebanon

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Defence Minister Simon Coveney paid a visit to Irish troops in Lebanon and attended a short memorial service yesterday.

The Indo Daily: Have we hit peak house prices – Is now the right time to buy?

Housing costs push nearly 20pc of population to poverty line

Almost 20pc of people in Ireland are living in poverty after their accommodation costs are taken into account, a new study has shown.

'Aoife died just days before we were due to get married’: Dublin man to cycle 197km for cervical cancer awareness

A Dublin man is taking on the challenge of a 197km charity cycle to raise awareness for cervical cancer following the tragic death of his fiancée earlier this month.

An Post ‘sorry’ for poor customer phone support

An Post has promised to improve its customer service after a Ukrainian woman living in this country was unable to transfer money home using its current account app. It comes after a number of people who have opened An Post current accounts have complained about the quality of its customer supports.

Rise in ‘concerning’ complaints around hospital care for disabled

The number of serious concerns about people with disabilities admitted to hospital escalated last year, including some patients being left unfed and others denied procedures leading to sepsis, leg ulcers and pressure sores, a new report reveals.

