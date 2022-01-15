Today's headlines: A nation mourns for Ashling; new suspect linked to bike after repeated appeals by gardaí

Ashing's parents Kathleen and Ray with her sister Amy at a vigil which took place on the bank of the Grand Canal, Tullamore. Photo: Gerry Mooney

New suspect linked to bike believe to be in hospital

A new suspect for the murder of Ashling Murphy has been linked to a bicycle that gardaí made repeated appeals for information about over the past 48 hours.

‘The whole country seems to be mourning tonight’

Some of Ireland’s best known traditional musicians paid tribute to murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy on the Late Late Show last night. Host Ryan Tubridy opened the programme with a tribute to her and offered his condolences to her family, friends and her first-year pupils and colleagues at Durrow National School.

‘Everyone is thinking, what if it was my child?’

Amid shock and fear at the death of a young schoolteacher, Ashling Murphy’s grieving family pay dignified tribute. Catherine Fegan reports.

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a body in Donegal

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances yesterday evening in Buncrana, County Donegal.

Sharp drop in infections likely to spark call for easing of rules

The Government looks set to come under pressure to ease Covid-19 restrictions on businesses and entertainment after a drop of more than 9,000 in daily Omicron cases in less than a week.

‘I was a mixture of blood and broken bones’

On a bitterly cold morning in January 1982 a powerful bomb exploded under a car as it drove onto the old Naas dual carriageway at Newlands Cross in west Dublin. The driver of the car, Dr James Donovan, the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory at Garda HQ, was critically injured but survived the attack which was meant to kill him.

Surge in customers switching their energy provider to save on bills

The energy crisis prompted a 70pc rise in switching between October and December as consumers struggled to cope with rising prices.

The Indo Daily: She was just out for a run – how Ashling Murphy’s violent death has numbed the nation

Met Éireann predict four-week settled spell to replace fog and cold

It may have been a bright morning as the sun glistened on the Atlantic waters off Cobh, Co Cork, yesterday, but fog and frost are to blanket the country in the days ahead. However, after that, we’re in for four weeks of largely settled weather, thanks to a vast Atlantic high pressure zone.

Holidaymakers rush to spend pandemic savings on more expensive breaks

Irish sunseekers will splash out on luxury holidays this year, despite fewer options, peak summer season prices up to 23pc higher than normal and continuing uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crowd sing A Woman's Heart at Dublin vigil for Ashling Murphy