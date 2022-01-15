Today's headlines: A nation mourns for Ashling; new suspect linked to bike after repeated appeals by gardaí

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie.
A new suspect for the murder of Ashling Murphy has been linked to a bicycle that gardaí made repeated appeals for information about over the past 48 hours.
Some of Ireland’s best known traditional musicians paid tribute to murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy on the Late Late Show last night. Host Ryan Tubridy opened the programme with a tribute to her and offered his condolences to her family, friends and her first-year pupils and colleagues at Durrow National School.
Amid shock and fear at the death of a young schoolteacher, Ashling Murphy’s grieving family pay dignified tribute. Catherine Fegan reports.
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances yesterday evening in Buncrana, County Donegal.
The Government looks set to come under pressure to ease Covid-19 restrictions on businesses and entertainment after a drop of more than 9,000 in daily Omicron cases in less than a week.
On a bitterly cold morning in January 1982 a powerful bomb exploded under a car as it drove onto the old Naas dual carriageway at Newlands Cross in west Dublin. The driver of the car, Dr James Donovan, the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory at Garda HQ, was critically injured but survived the attack which was meant to kill him.
The energy crisis prompted a 70pc rise in switching between October and December as consumers struggled to cope with rising prices.
It may have been a bright morning as the sun glistened on the Atlantic waters off Cobh, Co Cork, yesterday, but fog and frost are to blanket the country in the days ahead. However, after that, we’re in for four weeks of largely settled weather, thanks to a vast Atlantic high pressure zone.
Irish sunseekers will splash out on luxury holidays this year, despite fewer options, peak summer season prices up to 23pc higher than normal and continuing uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.