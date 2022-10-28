Today's headlines: A job 'no longer protects against poverty' ; Westmeath murder suspect hid behind duvet when arrested in bedroom

Members of the Garda forensic team at the scene in Rattin near Milltownpass, Co Westmeath (PA)

A job and a third-level degree is not enough to protect people from poverty - ESRI

A third of households below the poverty line last year were in work, and many of them held a third-level degree, new research shows.

Westmeath murder suspect hid behind duvet when arrested in bedroom

A suspect in a fatal stabbing was found by gardai hiding under a duvet as he cowered in the bedroom of a woman related to him, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Live crib cancelled this Christmas as Green Party mayor wants to remove farmyard animals

The live animal crib outside Dublin’s Mansion house will not be going ahead this Christmas for the first time in 27 years despite weeks of preparation.

Hundreds of rural homes pledged for refugees are lying idle

Hundreds of properties that have been offered for housing Ukrainian refugees in rural Ireland remain vacant as councils are not allocating the accommodation to families because the locations are too remote.

Irish dancing teachers call on CLRG chair to stand down

Over 88pc of the 758 teachers who voted in the meeting said that they believe James McCutcheon, the current chair of the CLRG, should resign.