Today's headlines: €59,000 State job for former Chief Justice without open competition; Ex-garda jailed for stealing €43 from fellow officer’s lunchbox in station

Farmers can’t be forced to sell off land to clear debts following landmark insolvency ruling

A significant High Court ruling means heavily indebted farmers can avail of personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) to avoid the forced sale of their land.

€59,000 state job for former Chief Justice without open competition

Former Chief Justice Frank Clarke was appointed to a €59,000-a-year role as president of the Law Reform Commission without an open recruitment process.

Ex-garda jailed for stealing €43 from a fellow officer’s lunchbox in station

A former garda has been jailed for seven months for breaking into a colleague’s locker and stealing €43 in cash from a lunchbox inside.

Fianna Fáil ministers flew economy while Green minister travelled in business class

Fianna Fáil ministers flew economy while Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin travelled in business class to attend the same conference in Dubai, it has emerged.

Afternoon flights are most likely to be cut by Aer Lingus amid Heathrow roulette

Aer Lingus – the fourth-biggest operator at Heathrow – has been repeatedly asked by the London airport to curtail the number of flights it operates. When the airline weighs up its options, mid-afternoon flights are the most likely to go.

The Indo Daily: Graham Norton - How the cheeky Corkman became the King of Chat

Man held for questioning over alleged €170,000 money laundering and PUP fraud

A man in his 20s is being questioned by gardaí in connection with an alleged fraud and money laundering operation involving bogus claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Airbnb claims rules banning online adverts for illegal lets ‘will not work’

Airbnb has said the Government’s proposed fines for online platforms carrying ads for illegal short-term lets “will not work”.

More people eligible for ‘game-changing’ anti-viral Covid drug

More vulnerable people who catch Covid-19 and are fully vaccinated will be eligible for the so-called game-changer anti-viral drug Paxlovid to reduce their risk of getting very sick, the HSE confirmed yesterday.

Video shows police waiting in hallway after Uvalde school shooter goes on rampage

A Texas newspaper has posted video of police and federal agents responding to the shooting at an Uvalde elementary school in May, footage at the centre of a debate among state and local officials as they investigate the actions of law enforcement in the rampage.

Brother of teen (14) who drowned on Dublin beach launches fundraiser to cover funeral expenses

Bradley Lulendo (14) died on Monday, July 11 after he got into difficulty while swimming on Burrow Beach. His brother Pasias Lulendo has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the funeral.

Tributes to midwife (22) killed in Waterford crash as she travelled home after nightshift

Tributes have been paid to a young midwife who tragically lost her life in a road traffic collision in Co Waterford on Tuesday morning.



