Today's headlines: 360,000 Irish homes facing increase in bin charges; Criminal Gavin Quinn who tried to ‘butcher’ garda released from prison just weeks after being sentenced

One of the largest waste collection companies in the country is to impose double-digit price rises on households from next month.
A violent criminal who tried to “butcher” a garda with his brother has walked free from prison just over a month after being sentenced for the attack.
A rental property owned by Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke was not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), the Irish Independent can reveal.
A man arrested in relation to the theft of a car with a baby in it was on bail at the time.
BreastCheck has lost nearly a year of screening time after having to pause during the worst months of Covid to follow infection control measures, new figures have revealed.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin faces a Fianna Fáil backlash over his failure to deal more decisively and earlier with the case of embattled former junior minister Robert Troy.
Rising interest rates and the closure of two retail banks have prompted a doubling in the number of homeowners switching their mortgages.
Power companies will resist any attempt to impose a windfall tax on their profits, warning the move would deter firms from investing in Ireland.
Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have told of the level of negative criticism they have received online since announcing they are expecting their first child.