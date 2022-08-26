Today's headlines: 360,000 Irish homes facing increase in bin charges; Criminal Gavin Quinn who tried to ‘butcher’ garda released from prison just weeks after being sentenced

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

More than 350,000 customers of bin company Panda to be hit by double-digit price hikes

One of the largest waste collection companies in the country is to impose double-digit price rises on households from next month.

Criminal who tried to ‘butcher’ garda released from prison

A violent criminal who tried to “butcher” a garda with his brother has walked free from prison just over a month after being sentenced for the attack.

Sinn Féin TD says ‘letting agent error’ behind failure to register rental property with RTB

A rental property owned by Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke was not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), the Irish Independent can reveal.

Suspected car thief who left nine-month-old baby on side of road was on bail at the time

A man arrested in relation to the theft of a car with a baby in it was on bail at the time.

Screening service lost 11 months over impact of Covid-19

BreastCheck has lost nearly a year of screening time after having to pause during the worst months of Covid to follow infection control measures, new figures have revealed.

Micheál Martin is facing backlash for backing Robert Troy in row as TDs question judgment

Taoiseach Micheál Martin faces a Fianna Fáil backlash over his failure to deal more decisively and earlier with the case of embattled former junior minister Robert Troy.





Number of people switching mortgages doubles

Rising interest rates and the closure of two retail banks have prompted a doubling in the number of homeowners switching their mortgages.

Government warned not to impose new tax on power firms

Power companies will resist any attempt to impose a windfall tax on their profits, warning the move would deter firms from investing in Ireland.

Dad-to-be Dowling was ‘compared to the Magdalene Laundries’ by trolls

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have told of the level of negative criticism they have received online since announcing they are expecting their first child.



