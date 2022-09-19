Today's headlines: €300 on your energy bill before you flick a switch; Flowers laid and candles lit as London prepares for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Electricity and gas providers have been imposing huge increases in standing charges during the energy crisis. Some suppliers now charging up to €700 a year in standing charges – these are imposed regardless of how much energy a customer uses.
Kinahan Cartel member Johnny Morrissey and his wife Nicola became “the neighbours from hell” after swapping their €5m mansion for a downsized €300,000 hideaway apartment.
Lauren Magee’s father Darren was diagnosed in 2010 with stage four breast cancer. Shortly afterwards her mum, Audrey, was also diagnosed with breast cancer. “I was 15,” says Lauren, whose younger siblings Kellie and DJ are now 16 and 22.
The world looks towards Britain and sees how national mourning has united a divided society.
Concerns are growing at Leinster House over a perceived trend of employment cases being brought against TDs to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).
Attitudes to saving are transforming as consumers focus on the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, according to the latest savings index compiled by Bank of Ireland (BoI).
Doctors are being forced to work “blindfolded” and make “educated best guesses” about patients because of delays of months, or in many cases years, for breath tests.
“The potential is huge and this is just one scheme,” says Donna Gartland, chief executive of Codema, the City Of Dublin Energy Management Agency which works on green solutions for Dublin’s electricity and heating needs.
A singer dubbed the queen of Soviet pop music has denounced Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah.
The victims of a bus crash that killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in China were were being transported to a Covid quarantine facility.