Today's headlines: €300 on your energy bill before you flick a switch; Flowers laid and candles lit as London prepares for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

€300 on your energy bill before you flick a switch

Electricity and gas providers have been imposing huge increases in standing charges during the energy crisis. Some suppliers now charging up to €700 a year in standing charges – these are imposed regardless of how much energy a customer uses.

‘The neighbours from hell’ – How Kinahan Cartel member Johnny Morrissey and wife Nicola got on the wrong side of locals before his dramatic arrest in Spain

Kinahan Cartel member Johnny Morrissey and his wife Nicola became “the neighbours from hell” after swapping their €5m mansion for a downsized €300,000 hideaway apartment.

‘I lost both Mam and Dad to breast cancer — head of household at 25 is a lonely place to be’

Lauren Magee’s father Darren was diagnosed in 2010 with stage four breast cancer. Shortly afterwards her mum, Audrey, was also diagnosed with breast cancer. “I was 15,” says Lauren, whose younger siblings Kellie and DJ are now 16 and 22.

Flowers are laid and candles lit as London prepares for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The world looks towards Britain and sees how national mourning has united a divided society.

TDs’ growing concern over cases being brought against them to the Workplace Relations Commission

Concerns are growing at Leinster House over a perceived trend of employment cases being brought against TDs to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Amount of money people are putting by for a rainy day plummets amid concerns over rising costs

Attitudes to saving are transforming as consumers focus on the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, according to the latest savings index compiled by Bank of Ireland (BoI).

Doctors despair as waiting time for lung-disease tests ranges from 18 months to three years

Doctors are being forced to work “blindfolded” and make “educated best guesses” about patients because of delays of months, or in many cases years, for breath tests.





The Indo Daily: Femme Fatale - The Black Widow, Catherine Nevin

How excess heat from data centre will warm Dublin offices within weeks

“The potential is huge and this is just one scheme,” says Donna Gartland, chief executive of Codema, the City Of Dublin Energy Management Agency which works on green solutions for Dublin’s electricity and heating needs.

‘Queen of Soviet pop’ Alla Pugacheva denounces Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and for turning Russia into a pariah

A singer dubbed the queen of Soviet pop music has denounced Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah.

‘All of us are on this bus’ – at least 27 dead as Covid bus crashes in China on way to quarantine facility

The victims of a bus crash that killed 27 people and injured a further 20 in China were were being transported to a Covid quarantine facility.