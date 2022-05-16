Today's headlines: €100k earners qualify for affordable homes scheme; racist teen killer in US shooting named London mayor as an ‘enemy’

Here are the top stories today on Independent.ie
Buyers on incomes of €100,000 will be eligible for a Government affordable homes scheme that will give them interest-free subsidies, the Irish Independent can reveal.
Students are being targeted in college WhatsApp groups to sign up for paid-for essays and other academic cheating services.
Nearly 6,000 Ukrainian pupils are now enrolled in Irish schools, with the biggest concentration of the refugee students in counties Clare and Kerry.
A white supremacist teenager who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, singled out London mayor Sadiq Khan as a target in a hate-filled manifesto shared online.
GP practices received more than €115 million in the last four years for issuing sick certs for social welfare purposes, the Irish Independent can reveal.
Ireland risks turning into a “ghostland” for nature if abuse of land, habitats and species continues, the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss has been told.
Russian state TV aired Micheál Martin’s request for an apology in the wake of a simulated nuclear attack on Ireland, with a host saying “it wasn’t nice for Ireland to become collateral damage” to Britain.
Temperatures will reach up to 20C today but heavy rain will create almost tropical weather conditions.
The Virgin Media worker who swindled the company out of more than €872,000, has been released from prison after serving less than four months of her two-year sentence.
Gardaí are attempting to track the movements of a man who is fighting for his life after he was found unconscious in a south Dublin playground.