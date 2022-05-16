Today's headlines: €100k earners qualify for affordable homes scheme; racist teen killer in US shooting named London mayor as an ‘enemy’

Here are the top stories today on Independent.ie

Affordable homes for those on €100,000 labelled ‘a mockery’

Buyers on incomes of €100,000 will be eligible for a Government affordable homes scheme that will give them interest-free subsidies, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Students targeted in college WhatsApp groups to sign up for academic cheating service

Students are being targeted in college WhatsApp groups to sign up for paid-for essays and other academic cheating services.

Almost 6,000 Ukrainian pupils now enrolled in Irish schools

Nearly 6,000 Ukrainian pupils are now enrolled in Irish schools, with the biggest concentration of the refugee students in counties Clare and Kerry.

Sadiq Khan named as 'enemy' of US teen killer

A white supremacist teenager who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, singled out London mayor Sadiq Khan as a target in a hate-filled manifesto shared online.

GPs received €115m over four years for issuing social welfare sick certs

GP practices received more than €115 million in the last four years for issuing sick certs for social welfare purposes, the Irish Independent can reveal.





Rape threats and car bombs: the ongoing abuse of Ireland's female politicians

Ireland may be a ‘ghostland’ for nature, Citizens’ Assembly told

Ireland risks turning into a “ghostland” for nature if abuse of land, habitats and species continues, the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss has been told.

Russian state TV airs Taoiseach’s demand for an apology for simulated nuclear attack on Ireland

Russian state TV aired Micheál Martin’s request for an apology in the wake of a simulated nuclear attack on Ireland, with a host saying “it wasn’t nice for Ireland to become collateral damage” to Britain.

Highs of 20C this week but have a brolly to hand

Temperatures will reach up to 20C today but heavy rain will create almost tropical weather conditions.

Payroll worker who stole over €870,000 from Virgin Media TV out after just four months

The Virgin Media worker who swindled the company out of more than €872,000, has been released from prison after serving less than four months of her two-year sentence.

Man fights for his life after being found unconscious in playground

Gardaí are attempting to track the movements of a man who is fighting for his life after he was found unconscious in a south Dublin playground.

Crowds gather outside Ireland's National Maternity Hospital to call for public and secular control



