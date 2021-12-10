Today's headlines: €100 to be knocked off first electricity bills of next year; rising Omicron cases could see tighter rules on Christmas get-togethers

Here are the top news stories of the morning from Independent.ie.
Every household in the country will have €100 knocked off their first electricity bill in the new year under plans aimed at addressing the energy cost crisis which are being prepared by the Government.
Christmas celebrations have been dealt a blow following the detection of five more cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, bringing the total number confirmed to six.
The Department of Education says there are no plans to lengthen the Christmas holidays, and schools will reopen as scheduled in January, despite Covid infection rates among children.
The Government has announced that passengers arriving in Ireland from Great Britain will be advised to undertake daily antigen tests for five consecutive days.
Leo Varadkar has handed his political rivals in Fine Gael key positions in the party’s new election-planning steering group.
The Central Bank has given a strong signal that it is reluctant to relax its strict mortgage borrowing limits to help people buy houses, despite putting the rules framework under review.
An Independent review into allegations about financial and procedural issues at an Irish orphan charity found a range of governance failings.
Children aged between five and 11 will likely not receive a Covid-19 vaccine this year as HSE chief Paul Reid today confirmed vaccination for this cohort will be focussed predominantly towards January onwards.
The Seanad’s ethics committee will not investigate Senator Lisa Chambers after being unable to find conclusive video evidence that she voted on behalf of her colleague Timmy Dooley.
Jockeys’ body rejects criticism of ‘rancid’ culture as Kildare native faces 15 months on sidelines for ‘hateful’ bullying campaign against Frost