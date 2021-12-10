Today's headlines: €100 to be knocked off first electricity bills of next year; rising Omicron cases could see tighter rules on Christmas get-togethers

Here are the top news stories of the morning from Independent.ie.

State to subsidise first electricity bills of 2022

Every household in the country will have €100 knocked off their first electricity bill in the new year under plans aimed at addressing the energy cost crisis which are being prepared by the ­Government.

New blow to Christmas plans with six cases of Omicron

Christmas celebrations have been dealt a blow following the detection of five more cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, bringing the total number confirmed to six.

No extension to Christmas break despite outbreaks in schools

The Department of Education says there are no plans to lengthen the Christmas holidays, and schools will reopen as scheduled in January, despite Covid infection rates among children.

Stricter overseas travel advice unveiled for arrivals from UK

The Government has announced that passengers arriving in Ireland from Great Britain will be advised to undertake daily antigen tests for five consecutive days.

Varadkar gives rivals within FG key roles for election plan

Leo Varadkar has handed his political rivals in Fine Gael key positions in the party’s new election-planning steering group.

Central Bank signals it is reluctant to relax mortgage loan limits

The Central Bank has given a strong signal that it is reluctant to relax its strict mortgage borrowing limits to help people buy houses, despite putting the rules framework under review.

Failings but no fraud: results of independent review into allegation at orphan charity

An Independent review into allegations about financial and procedural issues at an Irish orphan charity found a range of governance failings.

What we learned from the latest HSE Covid-19 briefing

Children aged between five and 11 will likely not receive a Covid-19 vaccine this year as HSE chief Paul Reid today confirmed vaccination for this cohort will be focussed predominantly towards January onwards.

No video evidence of Senator Lisa Chambers voting on behalf of colleague

The Seanad’s ethics committee will not investigate Senator Lisa Chambers after being unable to find conclusive video evidence that she voted on behalf of her colleague Timmy Dooley.

Tory government 'don't give a damn about Ireland'

Robbie Dunne’s career in doubt after landmark ruling in Frost case

Jockeys’ body rejects criticism of ‘rancid’ culture as Kildare native faces 15 months on sidelines for ‘hateful’ bullying campaign against Frost