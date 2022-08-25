Today's headlines: 10-month-old baby left on side of road by car thief; Vulnerable sex workers on streets have been 'exploited' by gardai, new report claims

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

10-month-old baby left on the side of road by car thief who made off with family's vehicle

A 10-month-old child was abandoned on the side of a road by a man who stole a family car with the infant still in the back seat.

'Psychic swindler' ref resigns from Leinster Rugby officiating role after July court hearing

A referee and sports administrator who lost a court-approved €2.7m debt deal over his failure to declare a luxury foreign property has resigned from his role with Leinster Rugby.

Defiant Troy resigns while insisting: 'I won't apologise for being a landlord'

Robert Troy has dramatically resigned as a minister of state, but struck a tone of defiance as he insisted he would not apologise for being a landlord, following 10 days of controversy over his undeclared property interests.

Vulnerable sex workers on the streets have been ‘exploited’ by gardaí, new report claims

Street-based sex workers have been “sexually exploited” and pressured into selling sex to gardaí, according to research published today.

Nursing home staff among thousands yet to receive €1,000 recognition bonus

Private nursing home staff, healthcare assistants and members of the Defence Forces who worked on the frontline at the height of the pandemic have not received the Government’s Covid recognition bonus yet.

Cost of living pushes Dublin startup into Barcelona move

Dublin’s skyrocketing rents have forced Trinity neuroscience graduate Evan Mcgloughlin and his childhood friends to decamp to Barcelona to launch their language-learning app, Weeve.

'More than 11,000 Ukrainian pupils expected to join classes as school year gets started

The number of Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools will climb significantly, to above 11,000, next week – and the figure will grow further.

Obesity experts fear the rise of e-scooters could come at the cost of healthy options like walking

They are hailed as a sustainable form of transport by green advocates – and can be the bane of pedestrians as they whizz by on footpaths. But obesity expert Professor Donal O’Shea has warned that he shares the concern of public health doctors on the potential impact of e-scooters, which could lead to people walking or cycling less.

Anti-seagull sacks are latest weapon in the battle against pesky scavengers that rip bin bags to bits

Dublin City Council (DCC) has a new weapon in its fight against seagulls: super-strong rubbish sacks that cannot be torn apart by beaks.





The Indo Daily Crime Week: Tragedy in Tokyo ⁠— The Murder of Nicola Furlong

A new chapter for the Liberties as big love of words allows shutters to lift at new bookshop

James Madigan of the Liberties Cultural Association said the opening of Books At One in a former butchers’ premises that had been shuttered some 16 years ago symbolises an exciting new chapter for the community, with children, in particular, having suffered greatly from the closure of the local library some 20 years ago.

Thousands of Ukrainians mark their independence day in Dublin