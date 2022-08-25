Today's headlines: 10-month-old baby left on side of road by car thief; Vulnerable sex workers on streets have been 'exploited' by gardai, new report claims

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
A 10-month-old child was abandoned on the side of a road by a man who stole a family car with the infant still in the back seat.
A referee and sports administrator who lost a court-approved €2.7m debt deal over his failure to declare a luxury foreign property has resigned from his role with Leinster Rugby.
Robert Troy has dramatically resigned as a minister of state, but struck a tone of defiance as he insisted he would not apologise for being a landlord, following 10 days of controversy over his undeclared property interests.
Street-based sex workers have been “sexually exploited” and pressured into selling sex to gardaí, according to research published today.
Private nursing home staff, healthcare assistants and members of the Defence Forces who worked on the frontline at the height of the pandemic have not received the Government’s Covid recognition bonus yet.
Dublin’s skyrocketing rents have forced Trinity neuroscience graduate Evan Mcgloughlin and his childhood friends to decamp to Barcelona to launch their language-learning app, Weeve.
The number of Ukrainian pupils in Irish schools will climb significantly, to above 11,000, next week – and the figure will grow further.
They are hailed as a sustainable form of transport by green advocates – and can be the bane of pedestrians as they whizz by on footpaths. But obesity expert Professor Donal O’Shea has warned that he shares the concern of public health doctors on the potential impact of e-scooters, which could lead to people walking or cycling less.
Dublin City Council (DCC) has a new weapon in its fight against seagulls: super-strong rubbish sacks that cannot be torn apart by beaks.
James Madigan of the Liberties Cultural Association said the opening of Books At One in a former butchers’ premises that had been shuttered some 16 years ago symbolises an exciting new chapter for the community, with children, in particular, having suffered greatly from the closure of the local library some 20 years ago.