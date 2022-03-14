Here are the main headlines of the evening from Independent.ie.
A a woman posing as an escort and armed with an imitation semi-automatic revolver robbed a ‘terrified’ man of €300 after the two arranged to meet for paid sex.
A major lawsuit involving claims of corporate raiding by an oligarch with close links to Vladimir Putin is in “a state of flux” after two Irish law firms indicated they wished to withdraw from representing Russian defendants.
A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of another male who died in a fire in his caravan in Kilkenny almost 16 years ago.
Rosanna Davison has revealed her surrogate is too scared to leave Ukraine because the Russian military are attacking fleeing civilians.
It is the first time in the 21st Century that Ireland has provided material to another army when it is actively engaged with an enemy in outright hostilities.
The link between so called “bad cholesterol” and heart attack or stroke may not be as strong as currently believed, new research from the Royal College of Surgeons revealed today.