Woman posed as escort and used imitation firearm to rob man who 'was expecting something rather different'

A a woman posing as an escort and armed with an imitation semi-automatic revolver robbed a ‘terrified’ man of €300 after the two arranged to meet for paid sex.

Major €2bn law suit ‘in flux’ as Dublin lawyers seek to drop Russian clients

A major lawsuit involving claims of corporate raiding by an oligarch with close links to Vladimir Putin is in “a state of flux” after two Irish law firms indicated they wished to withdraw from representing Russian defendants.

Video: Man makes threats with gun over Quinn/McDonagh feud in Finglas

Man (35) pleads guilty to manslaughter of Gerry Nolan who died in caravan fire in Kilkenny 15 years ago

A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of another male who died in a fire in his caravan in Kilkenny almost 16 years ago.

‘I've tried everything I can but she wants to wait until it’s safe’ – Rosanna Davison says her surrogate is trapped in besieged city of Kherson

Rosanna Davison has revealed her surrogate is too scared to leave Ukraine because the Russian military are attacking fleeing civilians.

Government sends 5,000 meals and 200 units of body armour to Ukraine

It is the first time in the 21st Century that Ireland has provided material to another army when it is actively engaged with an enemy in outright hostilities.

Video: Ukrainian children are given heart-warming welcome at Italian school

Link between cholesterol and heart attack or stroke thrown into doubt as new study questions whether cholesterol-lowering drugs really work

The link between so called “bad cholesterol” and heart attack or stroke may not be as strong as currently believed, new research from the Royal College of Surgeons revealed today.