This evening's headlines: Tributes paid to 'profoundly committed' Irish journalist killed outside Kyiv​; Joshua Allen withdraws appeal against cocaine possession conviction

Tributes paid to Irish journalist killed after vehicle hit by Russian fire outside Kyiv

Tributes have been paid to an Irish cameraman who was killed while working for Fox News in Ukraine. Pierre Kakrzewski (55) died after a vehicle he was travelling in was allegedly hit by Russian fire.

National Lottery employee who showed child abuse video to colleague avoids jail

A man who showed a video of a child being abused by an adult to a colleague in the National Lottery Headquarters has avoided a jail term for having child pornography.

Joshua Allen withdraws appeal against cocaine possession conviction

Joshua Allen, the son of celebrity chef Rachel Allen, appeared at Midleton Court today for the hearing of the State appeals list.

Rachael Blackmore savours Cheltenham crowd and 'walking in here to the winner's enclosure'

Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore got the reception they so richly deserved following an imperious defence of the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Man (61) secretly recorded video of work colleague as she used shower facilities, court told

Dublin man Anthony Dunne pleaded guilty to harassment after also capturing video footage of partner's daughter-in-law in bathroom at her home.

Russian court fines journalist €250 for anti-war protest on live TV after Kremlin denounces act as ‘hooliganism’



A Russian court fined a journalist 30,000 roubles (€250) after she interrupted a state TV live news bulletin to protest the invasion of Ukraine.





Boy (12) died after falling off banister while sliding down school stairwell

The father of a young boy who died after falling off a banister in a Dublin school two years ago has expressed disbelief that such an accident could occur in modern school buildings.

Hospitals make St Patrick's Day appeal to public to stay away as they struggle to cope with overcrowding and Covid outbreaks

The health service is struggling to cope with 696 Covid-19 outbreaks, including 101 in hospitals and 595 across community care services such as nursing homes.

Ireland’s ‘Greatest Showman’ Tom Duffy from renowned circus family has died

Ireland’s “Greatest Showman” Tom Duffy has died, leaving the circus community in mourning.

Some Russians in Ireland believe news coverage of the Russian invasion to be ‘fake’, Ukrainian-born barrister warns

Some Russians living in Ireland c hoose to believe Russian state propaganda rather than independent news sources, a Ukrainian-born lawyer has claimed.

Partner and daughter of man left ‘in abject poverty’ after he died at work in quarry when rock face collapsed on him, court hears

Katja Shaw (46), partner of the late Peter Byrne (45), has sued Faser Court Ltd, run by brothers James and Patrick Casey for negligence, loss of dependency, mental distress and nervous shock.