This evening's headlines: Three men appear before court charged with aggravated burglary of Tom Niland; and Mixed views on changing name of Russian embassy's road

Here are some of this evening's top stories on Independent.ie:
Three men have appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District court charged with aggravated burglary at the home of west Sligo man Tom Niland (73).
The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it had agreed to allow a Ukrainian repair team to access power lines in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station, after power was cut to the nuclear disaster site, sparking fears of another nuclear accident.
A highly accomplished swimmer drowned while going for an early morning swim at a popular bathing spot in Dublin Bay last year, an inquest has heard.
Business owners and residents on Dublin’s Orwell Road are dubious if changing the name of the route will make any difference in relation to the Russian war in Ukraine.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said there is no doubt that the Russian forces have targeted civilians in their war on Ukraine.
A former Garda superintendent charged over a drug seizure in Dublin is to draft a signed plea of guilty, a court heard on Thursday.
The consumer price watchdog has said that it has “no role” in monitoring price increases after TDs have written to The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) calling for price hikes at the fuel pump to be investigated.
The body of a pensioner was discovered in a mutilated state after she had been beaten, stabbed and had her throat slit in her own home, while a large piece of cardboard was also found in the back of her mouth, the Chief State Pathologist has told a murder trial.
Donald Trump has urged his supporters to fund a new plane for him after his aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing.
Gardaí investigating a gun attack on a woman and her children as they sat in a car in Dublin this week have arrested an extended relative of the victims.
The title of Ed Sheeran’s hit song Shape of You was inspired by the common phrase used in Derry, singer-songwriter Johnny McDaid has said as he dismisses any notion that the song was plagiarised.
