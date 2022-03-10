This evening's headlines: Three men appear before court charged with aggravated burglary of Tom Niland; and Mixed views on changing name of Russian embassy's road

Here are some of this evening's top stories on Independent.ie:

Three men appear before Sligo district court charged with aggravated burglary of Tom Niland

Three men have appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District court charged with aggravated burglary at the home of west Sligo man Tom Niland (73).

Click here to read the full story.

‘Kyiv has been transformed into a fortress’ – half of residents in Ukraine’s capital flee as Russian forces advance



The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it had agreed to allow a Ukrainian repair team to access power lines in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station, after power was cut to the nuclear disaster site, sparking fears of another nuclear accident.

Click here to read the full story.

‘She was exceptionally fit and healthy’ – inquest hears triathlete mum-of-two drowned during Dublin Bay swim

A highly accomplished swimmer drowned while going for an early morning swim at a popular bathing spot in Dublin Bay last year, an inquest has heard.

Click here to read the full story.

Mixed views from locals on renaming Orwell Road where Russian Embassy is in solidarity with Ukraine

Business owners and residents on Dublin’s Orwell Road are dubious if changing the name of the route will make any difference in relation to the Russian war in Ukraine.

Click here to read the full story.

‘Civilians have been targeted,’ says Coveney as Taoiseach suggests Irish troops could assist rescue of refugees in border countries to Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said there is no doubt that the Russian forces have targeted civilians in their war on Ukraine.

Click here to read the full story.

'Long-distance driving is out' – Irish public give their take on rising fuel costs

Former Garda superintendent to plead guilty after cannabis worth over €13,000 found at his home

A former Garda superintendent charged over a drug seizure in Dublin is to draft a signed plea of guilty, a court heard on Thursday.

Click here to read the full story.

Consumer watchdog says it has ‘no role’ in policing petrol price increases after TDs raise concerns of ‘price gouging’

The consumer price watchdog has said that it has “no role” in monitoring price increases after TDs have written to The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) calling for price hikes at the fuel pump to be investigated.

Click here to read the full story.

Body of pensioner was discovered in a mutilated state after she had been beaten, stabbed and had her throat slit, court told

The body of a pensioner was discovered in a mutilated state after she had been beaten, stabbed and had her throat slit in her own home, while a large piece of cardboard was also found in the back of her mouth, the Chief State Pathologist has told a murder trial.

Click here to read the full story.

Trump asks supporters to fund new private jet after emergency landing

Donald Trump has urged his supporters to fund a new plane for him after his aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing.

Click here to read the full story.

Gardaí arrest relative as part of investigation into Dublin gun attack on woman and children in car

Gardaí investigating a gun attack on a woman and her children as they sat in a car in Dublin this week have arrested an extended relative of the victims.

Click here to read the full story.

Ed Sheeran's ‘Shape of You’ song title inspired by Derry, court told

The title of Ed Sheeran’s hit song Shape of You was inspired by the common phrase used in Derry, singer-songwriter Johnny McDaid has said as he dismisses any notion that the song was plagiarised.

Click here to read the full story.



