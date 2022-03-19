This evening's headlines: ‘For the first time we’re cheering on England tonight’; and young woman who died after St Patrick’s Day crash remembered as a ‘beautiful young soul’

Here are the main headlines of the evening.
Jonathan Sexton said that he will be cheering England on for the first time in his life after Ireland’s Triple Crown-clinching bonus-point win against Scotland increased the pressure on championship-chasing France.
The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war's worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War II.
A touching tribute has been paid by the former schoolmates of Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski (55), who was killed in Ukraine during this week.
Tracey Moran from Ballina, Co Mayo, passed away at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, surrounded by her loving family on Friday morning.
Back at her local track - and the scene of her very first victory - the 32-year-old delighted her legion of fans as she made all on Gentlemansgame in the Carey Glass Hurdle.
Ireland is witnessing a terrifying surge in opioid deaths alongside other countries – fuelled by the illicit drugs trade – but also due to over-prescription by doctors
The Tokyo gold medallist has also gifted one of the gloves she wore when she won the Strandja Cup tournament in Bulgaria last month to the charity United4Ukraine.
Ireland is the world’s 13th happiest country, with score of 7.041 just slightly less happy than Australia, and a shade happier than Germany.