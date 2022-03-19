This evening's headlines: ‘For the first time we’re cheering on England tonight’; and young woman who died after St Patrick’s Day crash remembered as a ‘beautiful young soul’

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

‘For the first time we’re cheering on England tonight’ – Johnny Sexton hoping Ireland add Six Nations title to Triple Crown win

Jonathan Sexton said that he will be cheering England on for the first time in his life after Ireland’s Triple Crown-clinching bonus-point win against Scotland increased the pressure on championship-chasing France.

Fifth Russian general reported killed in Ukraine as Boris Johnson claims Putin’s invasion motivated by fear his own people could rise against him

The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war's worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the biggest land invasion in Europe since World War II.

Schoolmates pay fond tribute to Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski: ‘Our Man in Kabul. Syria. Kashmir. Leopardstown. Kyiv...’

A touching tribute has been paid by the former schoolmates of Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski (55), who was killed in Ukraine during this week.

Young woman who died after horror St Patrick’s Day crash remembered as a ‘beautiful young soul’

Tracey Moran from Ballina, Co Mayo, passed away at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, surrounded by her loving family on Friday morning.

Gold Cup winner Rachael Blackmore delights fans with win on home turf in Thurles

Back at her local track - and the scene of her very first victory - the 32-year-old delighted her legion of fans as she made all on Gentlemansgame in the Carey Glass Hurdle.

Ireland witnessing a surge in opioid deaths as number of prescriptions soars by over 50pc

Ireland is witnessing a terrifying surge in opioid deaths alongside other countries – fuelled by the illicit drugs trade – but also due to over-prescription by doctors

WATCH: Ice baths help Dubliner gain back control after Bipolar disorder struggle

Kellie Harrington donates boxing vest she wore during Olympic gold victory to raise funds for Ukraine

The Tokyo gold medallist has also gifted one of the gloves she wore when she won the Strandja Cup tournament in Bulgaria last month to the charity United4Ukraine.

World’s unhappiest country revealed but Ireland is feeling lucky in World Happiness Index

Ireland is the world’s 13th happiest country, with score of 7.041 just slightly less happy than Australia, and a shade happier than Germany.