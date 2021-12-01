| 5.7°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Sex scandals and the socialite – who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

The criminal sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is underway in New York where the 59-year-old British socialite is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell and former girlfriend of Epstein, has been in prison since her arrest in July of last year.

She vehemently denies all charges. But who is she and what might unfold in the coming weeks? The Indo Daily finds out with the help of Sunday Independent Columnist, Sarah Caden.

