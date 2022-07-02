News headlines: Young mum arrested for drink driving as garda left with horrific injuries; PRSI rises to pay for keeping pension age at 66

Garda Inspector Niall Flood, who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision on Thursday night. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Vera Pauw breaks decades of silence to tell her story of rape and sexual assaults

The Ireland women’s football manager Vera Pauw says she was raped by a “prominent official” in Dutch football as a young player. Ms Pauw said she was subsequently sexually assaulted by two other men who were also employed in Dutch football.

Plan to increase PRSI to cover Taoiseach’s promise of keeping pension age at 66

Workers and employers will have to shoulder increases in PRSI in coming years to pay for Government plans to keep the State pension age at 66.

Zookeeper saves drowning Orangutan and then revives him with CPR

Pensioners down €12 a week due to soaring cost of inflation

The value of the State pension has fallen by €12 a week and more than €1,000 has been wiped from the average worker’s pay packet due to soaring inflation since last year.

Holidaymakers face weeks of misery as flights grounded due to staff absence

Irish holidaymakers are facing weeks of possible travel misery and axed summer flights due to staff Covid-19 absences and labour shortages.

Why Ukraine taking Snake Island could be tipping point in the war



Ukraine’s victory on Snake Island could be critical to reopening shipping lanes to grain trapped on the docks of Odesa. It could also spell the end of Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to invade southern Ukraine.

Young mum arrested for drink driving after garda left with horrific injuries



A woman who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident which caused life-changing injuries to a senior garda was arrested for suspected drink driving after she made contact with gardaí.

‘We have paid our dues – it’s not fair on the elderly’

A pensioner has expressed growing worry about rising bills and believes it’s time that the Government now stepped in to make sure older people aren’t feeling the brunt of inflation.

Property market outperform Europe with €2bn changing hands

Investors continue to buy Irish property with almost €2bn changing hands in the second quarter of the year. This contrasts with the European market where investors are cooling and some deals are stalling.

Calls to offer second Covid booster to more people, as jabs go off amid surge in cases

As the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital climbed to 812 yesterday and workplaces struggle with staff absences due to rising infections, thousands of Covid-19 booster vaccines are lying unused and going out of date in pharmacies, GP surgeries and HSE storage.

US women’s basketball star goes on trial in Russia over cannabis oil

A Russian prosecutor yesterday accused US women’s professional basketball star Brittney Griner of transporting a “significant amount” of cannabis oil, according to Russian media reports on her trial, where she faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

US-made cash machines won’t give out new 100 rouble banknote



Russia’s new 100 rouble banknote is impossible to withdraw from ATMs because the Western companies that programmed the cash machines have quit the country.