News headlines: Young mum arrested for drink driving as garda left with horrific injuries; PRSI rises to pay for keeping pension age at 66

The Ireland women’s football manager Vera Pauw says she was raped by a “prominent official” in Dutch football as a young player. Ms Pauw said she was subsequently sexually assaulted by two other men who were also employed in Dutch football.
Workers and employers will have to shoulder increases in PRSI in coming years to pay for Government plans to keep the State pension age at 66.
The value of the State pension has fallen by €12 a week and more than €1,000 has been wiped from the average worker’s pay packet due to soaring inflation since last year.
Irish holidaymakers are facing weeks of possible travel misery and axed summer flights due to staff Covid-19 absences and labour shortages.
Ukraine’s victory on Snake Island could be critical to reopening shipping lanes to grain trapped on the docks of Odesa. It could also spell the end of Vladimir Putin’s ambitions to invade southern Ukraine.
A woman who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident which caused life-changing injuries to a senior garda was arrested for suspected drink driving after she made contact with gardaí.
A pensioner has expressed growing worry about rising bills and believes it’s time that the Government now stepped in to make sure older people aren’t feeling the brunt of inflation.
Investors continue to buy Irish property with almost €2bn changing hands in the second quarter of the year. This contrasts with the European market where investors are cooling and some deals are stalling.
As the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital climbed to 812 yesterday and workplaces struggle with staff absences due to rising infections, thousands of Covid-19 booster vaccines are lying unused and going out of date in pharmacies, GP surgeries and HSE storage.
A Russian prosecutor yesterday accused US women’s professional basketball star Brittney Griner of transporting a “significant amount” of cannabis oil, according to Russian media reports on her trial, where she faces 10 years in prison if convicted.
Russia’s new 100 rouble banknote is impossible to withdraw from ATMs because the Western companies that programmed the cash machines have quit the country.