News headlines: What you'll pay in property tax, and cases of Delta, the Covid-19 variant first identified in India, expected to exceed 150

Up to 640,000 homeowners are set to face increases of at least €90 in their Local Property Tax bill. A new valuation system is based on house prices increasing by around 75pc since the tax was introduced in 2013. Meanwhile, the number of cases of the more infectious variant of coronavirus first identified in India is expected to exceed 150 today – a jump of more than 50 since last week. There is evidence it has entered the country in travellers from India, Britain, Austria and the United States in recent months.

Revealed: what you will pay in Local Property Tax under new hikes

The new valuation system is based on house prices increasing dramatically since the tax was introduced in 2013. This means homeowners whose property has increased in value by more than 75pc in the past eight years will face higher bills in the new year. Here are the new bands and charges.

Cases of Delta variant, first identified in India, expected to exceed 150 – a leap of 50 in one week

There is evidence the variant has entered the country in travellers coming here from India, the UK, Austria and the United State s in recent months. The B16172 strain – rechristened ‘Delta’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – remains at relatively low levels here, but its potential impact on July reopenings , particularly around opening up foreign travel, is still unclear.

Bargain bed rates and free upgrades likely as most hotel rooms lie vacant ahead of reopening

Reduced rates and free upgrades are expected as up to 90pc of hotel rooms are vacant in some counties ahead of today’s reopening. Summer bookings have plunged below pre-pandemic levels, adding to the nervousness of many managers, owners and staff who are welcoming guests today for the first time since Christmas.

Restaurants chief says sorry for ‘ironing and cooking’ tweet which mocked International Women’s Day

The head of a vocal lobby group has apologised for describing International Women’s Day as “ironing and cooking day”. Ahead of his meeting today with Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, the chief executive of the representative body for restaurants said his comment was “an ill-judged attempt at humour”.

Sinéad O’Connor will never appear again on ‘misogynistic’ BBC radio’s Woman’s Hour show after ‘crazy woman in pop’s attic’ question

Singer Sinéad O’Connor has said she found the tone of an interview for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to be “extremely offensive and even misogynistic”. She appeared on the show yesterday morning, when she was interviewed by Emma Barnett as part of a promotional campaign for her new book, Rememberings.

Irish energy supply in a ‘precarious position’, warns renewables expert

Ireland is in a “precarious position” when it comes to security of energy supply, according to a leading renewables expert. Kevin O’Donovan, managing director of Statkraft Ireland, said boosting wind and solar energy generation will make power outages less likely and result in lower consumer prices.

Vaccine boost for Ireland as Pfizer gets go-ahead for increased production at EU plant

Ireland will receive an “immediate” vaccine boost after it was announced that a plant in Belgium will increase its output of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the European Union.

Poots says delay in naming his team of ministers is not due to divisions in DUP

New Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots tried to downplay suggestions that deep internal divisions were behind delays in announcing his new Stormont team. Mr Poots had been expected to announce his new ministerial line-up yesterday but when this did not happen he insisted that he had never said he would do so.

Close encounters: Republicans and Democrats unite on UFOs

UFOs – also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs, in official parlance – are having their moment in politics, and a bipartisan one at that. President Joe Biden’s director of national intelligence will soon release a report containing everything unclassified that the US government knows about UAPs as part of a provision contained in former president Donald Trump’s pandemic relief package.

Josh Cullen: ‘I’d encourage any other young Irish players to look further afield and experience a different league’

Josh Cullen feels more players should be open-minded to the path he has taken by signing for Belgian giants Anderlecht. But the diminutive midfielder has warned against a stereotypical view of football on the continent.