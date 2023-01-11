News headlines: ‘Well’ patients stuck in hospital for over six months; Video shows broad daylight shooting in Ennis as feud escalates

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie today.

Medically well patients remain on wards longer than six months over lack of suitable step-down care

Some patients who no longer need to be in overcrowded hospitals are languishing in wards for more than six months because of a lack of suitable step-down care.

‘I have an elderly man, over 85, who doesn’t want to go in because he is afraid of dying on a trolley, and I can’t tell him he’ll get a bed’

Our choking hospital emergency departments and chronic understaffing have put intolerable pressure on GPs across Ireland.

Video captures broad daylight shooting incident in Ennis halting site as feud escalates

Gardaí are investigating after a video posted to social media appeared to show a shooting in broad daylight at a Co Clare halting site.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly used government jet instead of scheduled flight for EU meeting in Brussels

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly used the government jet to fly to Brussels for a routine EU meeting last month despite an alternative commercial flight being available.

Meath 12-year-old shows off incredible musical skills after receiving new guitar for Christmas

The Indo Daily: The murder of Rachel Callaly

The Indo Daily: The murder of Rachel Callaly

Golden Globes 2023: Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh and Banshees of Inisherin win on great night for Irish

The Banshees of Inisherin won big at the Golden Globe awards, scooping three awards on a great night for the Irish in Beverly Hills.

Fair City’s Mick Nolan pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ wife Carol Anne Lowe at funeral



Fair City actor Mick Nolan lovingly clutched a large picture of his wife and former soap colleague Carol Anne Lowe at her funeral service on Tuesday afternoon.

Court to decide if ex-US president Donald Trump is immune from rape accusation

After two years with virtual expo, our young scientists are back at RDS

Renowned founder of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, Tony Scott refers to the last two virtual years of the event as being the time when “we were in space”.

Fears thousands will miss out on new €500 rent credit due to not knowing they’re eligible

Large numbers of people may miss out on the new rent credit, after a survey found most people were unaware of it.

New Microsoft deal hammered out to protect all public sector data after cyber attack devastated HSE in 2021