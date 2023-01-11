News headlines: ‘Well’ patients stuck in hospital for over six months; Video shows broad daylight shooting in Ennis as feud escalates

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie today.
Some patients who no longer need to be in overcrowded hospitals are languishing in wards for more than six months because of a lack of suitable step-down care.
Our choking hospital emergency departments and chronic understaffing have put intolerable pressure on GPs across Ireland.
Gardaí are investigating after a video posted to social media appeared to show a shooting in broad daylight at a Co Clare halting site.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly used the government jet to fly to Brussels for a routine EU meeting last month despite an alternative commercial flight being available.
The Banshees of Inisherin won big at the Golden Globe awards, scooping three awards on a great night for the Irish in Beverly Hills.
Fair City actor Mick Nolan lovingly clutched a large picture of his wife and former soap colleague Carol Anne Lowe at her funeral service on Tuesday afternoon.
Renowned founder of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, Tony Scott refers to the last two virtual years of the event as being the time when “we were in space”.
Large numbers of people may miss out on the new rent credit, after a survey found most people were unaware of it.
The Government is set to roll out a national state-of-the-art cyber-security defence system, nearly two years after the devastating attack on HSE.