News headlines: Varadkar leak GP says whistleblower sought document; 115 gardaí suspended for breaches such as sexual assault and drugs

Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail has told of his relief at the decision that neither he nor Leo Varadkar would face criminal charges over the controversy

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

GP in Varadkar leak probe says whistleblower sought document

Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the family doctor who received a confidential GP contract document from Leo Varadkar, has claimed Chay Bowes, the troubleshooter brought in to the scandal-hit National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), urged him to obtain the paperwork.

Want to live longer? Exercise, don't smoke and don’t be a man

Being male, smoking past the age of 30 and having difficulty walking 100 metres all increase the likelihood of dying in the near future for people over 50, according to a new Trinity College study.

115 gardaí suspended for disciplinary breaches such as drug misuse, sex assaults, violence and neglect of duty

As many as 115 members of An Garda Síochána are currently suspended — and the Department of Justice is managing one of these cases as the person holds a senior position.

‘Heir hunters’ trace relatives of couple discovered dead in Tipperary home

An Irish firm of “heir hunters” believe they have tracked down the next of kin of an elderly English couple whose bodies may have lain undiscovered in a rural Tipperary bungalow for up to 18 months.

GP representative Chris Goodey arrested as part of investigation into alleged widescale fraud

The former chief executive of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) has been arrested over alleged widescale fraud at the now-defunct organisation, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Fianna Fáil ready to back cost-of-living aid for every family

Fianna Fáil has signalled that universal measures benefiting all households will form part of a substantial cost of living package to help the “squeezed middle” as well as welfare recipients in the autumn budget.

Jury urges review of all Luas lighting after fatal accident

A jury has called for a review of public lighting across the entire Luas network, after an inquest heard a tram driver involved in a fatal accident three years ago did not see a heavily intoxicated male lying on the railway track.

New ‘person of interest’ triggered Sophie Toscan du Plantier cold case review, says top officer



The senior garda officer who ordered a cold case review of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier said claims of a new “person of interest” and supposedly missing evidence were among the factors that influenced his decision.

Cystic fibrosis drug maker demand leaves children in limbo

Drug company Vertex is demanding millions more euro from the HSE to distribute a life-changing drug to 35 children with cystic fibrosis (CF) who are excluded from a deal struck five years ago.

Gen Z staff asking their mammy to call the boss after being criticised at work

A leading HR consultant, who works with small and medium businesses such as adventure parks, restaurants and ice-cream shops, said employers were complaining that young workers are unable to deal with criticism, expect their work roster to fit around their social lives and carry their iPhones in the workplace “like an extra body part”.