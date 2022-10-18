News headlines: Varadkar confirms he uses lids for meals as food safety experts step in; man who cut buttock on prison bed awarded €40,000

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Central Bank set to relax mortgage lending rules



The lending rules have been blamed for excluding large numbers of potential buyers from the housing market.

Jonathan Dowdall, bullying, Mary Lou McDonald’s house and ‘Up the Ra’ – Sinn Féin ends weeks of silence

The party’s decision to forego the traditional weekly doorstep on the plinth outside the Dáil had been criticised, including by the Taoiseach, over the weekend.

Leo Varadkar confirms he does use lids for his prepped meals as food safety experts step in

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed that he does use lids on his containers when meal-prepping food after he was mocked online for sharing a photo of his fridge.

Former prisoner who cut buttock on defective bunk bed awarded €40,000

A former prisoner in Mountjoy, who lacerated his right buttock on a defective bunk bed while going to the loo in the middle of the night, was today awarded €40,000 damages against the Minister for Justice.

Mother died suffering six hatchet wounds to the head as she lay in her bed after disagreement over an iPhone, murder trial hears

A mother who was killed by her son after he said he "lost it" over a disagreement about the purchase of an iPhone died after suffering six hatchet wounds to the head as she lay in her bed, a murder trial jury has heard.

Taoiseach corrects record about Shane Ross interview comments

Travelling abroad this winter? From masks outdoors to take-aways only – what to expect if there’s another Covid-19 surge

People from Ireland travelling abroad over winter will find many countries going back to the future with mandatory face-masks, including in some cases outdoors, if they need to trigger winter Covid-19 surge plans.

We need to expand abortion care in this country, says former master of National Maternity Hospital

As 10th anniversary of Savita Halappanavar’s death approaches, Dr Peter Boylan insists ‘criminality’ of current law needs to be removed

Damien O’Reilly to leave RTÉ for new role in Brussels

Listeners will also be familiar with Damien's voice as he has filled in on programmes such as Liveline, The Brendan O’Connor Show, Drivetime and has also covered three Olympic Games as a reporter for the station.