News headlines: Varadkar confirms he uses lids for meals as food safety experts step in; man who cut buttock on prison bed awarded €40,000

The lending rules have been blamed for excluding large numbers of potential buyers from the housing market.
The party’s decision to forego the traditional weekly doorstep on the plinth outside the Dáil had been criticised, including by the Taoiseach, over the weekend.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed that he does use lids on his containers when meal-prepping food after he was mocked online for sharing a photo of his fridge.
A former prisoner in Mountjoy, who lacerated his right buttock on a defective bunk bed while going to the loo in the middle of the night, was today awarded €40,000 damages against the Minister for Justice.
A mother who was killed by her son after he said he "lost it" over a disagreement about the purchase of an iPhone died after suffering six hatchet wounds to the head as she lay in her bed, a murder trial jury has heard.
People from Ireland travelling abroad over winter will find many countries going back to the future with mandatory face-masks, including in some cases outdoors, if they need to trigger winter Covid-19 surge plans.
As 10th anniversary of Savita Halappanavar’s death approaches, Dr Peter Boylan insists ‘criminality’ of current law needs to be removed
Listeners will also be familiar with Damien's voice as he has filled in on programmes such as Liveline, The Brendan O’Connor Show, Drivetime and has also covered three Olympic Games as a reporter for the station.