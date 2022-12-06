News headlines: Two separate shootings in Dublin overnight; Cheers co-stars lead tributes to Kirstie Alley after star dies aged 71

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.
A Drogheda criminal and a Dublin hitman were spotted near the Keane Mulready-Woods murder scene with a sports bag after his killing.
Gardaí are investigating two separate serious gun attacks in Dublin. The unrelated incidents in Finglas and Clondalkin were carried out around an hour apart and have left two men injured, one seriously.
Population growth far in excess of new housing is creating pent-up demand that won’t be relieved unless supply increases “substantially”, according to a new banking report.
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman have led tributes to the late actress, following her death from cancer at the age of 71.
A principal who made a social media plea to find a substitute teacher has warned that Dublin schools are “at breaking point” and said that her staff were “drowning” amid a wave of shortages.
The family of the nine-yearold boy savagely attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, have been overwhelmed by the level of support shown to them from within the community in the town.
Measles, usually kept under control with vaccines, is soaring globally. Last year, there were an estimated nine million cases and 128,000 deaths from the disease globally.
Two older adults have died in Ireland this year from the invasive form of Strep A infection and there is an increase reported among children, the HSE said yesterday.
Women in Ireland are struggling to lose the so called “Covid stone” gained during lockdown and restrictions while men are having more success shedding pounds, according to a new survey from the Department of Health.