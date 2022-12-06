| 5.9°C Dublin

News headlines: Two separate shootings in Dublin overnight; Cheers co-stars lead tributes to Kirstie Alley after star dies aged 71

FILE - Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" and the hit film "Look Who's Talking," has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's &quot;Girls&quot; on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom â€œCheersâ€ and the hit film â€œLook Whoâ€™s Talking,â€ has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom â€œCheersâ€ and the hit film â€œLook Whoâ€™s Talking,â€ has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" on Jan. 5, 2015, in New York. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom â€œCheersâ€ and the hit film â€œLook Whoâ€™s Talking,â€ has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.

Keane Mulready-Woods murder: Feud criminal was caught on CCTV leaving home where teen was dismembered carrying a bag

A Drogheda criminal and a Dublin hitman were spotted near the Keane Mulready-Woods murder scene with a sports bag after his killing.

Dublin shootings: Gardaí investigate two separate gun attacks with associate of gang boss ‘Mr Flashy’ shot in Finglas

Gardaí are investigating two separate serious gun attacks in Dublin. The unrelated incidents in Finglas and Clondalkin were carried out around an hour apart and have left two men injured, one seriously.


The Indo Daily: Fergie and The Firm — How Sarah Ferguson fought her way back into the royal family

Population growing at three times the rate of home supply

Population growth far in excess of new housing is creating pent-up demand that won’t be relieved unless supply increases “substantially”, according to a new banking report.

Cheers co-stars lead tributes to Kirstie Alley after death aged 71

Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman have led tributes to the late actress, following her death from cancer at the age of 71.

We are pushed to ‘breaking point’ by staff shortages – school principal

A principal who made a social media plea to find a substitute teacher has warned that Dublin schools are “at breaking point” and said that her staff were “drowning” amid a wave of shortages.

More than €163,000 raised for boy mauled by pit bull

The family of the nine-yearold boy savagely attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, have been overwhelmed by the level of support shown to them from within the community in the town.

Covid and conflicts combine to generate a ‘perfect storm’ for global measles explosion

Measles, usually kept under control with vaccines, is soaring globally. Last year, there were an estimated nine million cases and 128,000 deaths from the disease globally.

Concern over death of two adults from invasive form of Strep A infection as number of cases in children rises

Two older adults have died in Ireland this year from the invasive form of Strep A infection and there is an increase reported among children, the HSE said yesterday.

‘A significant cause for concern’ – men fare better than women in shedding dreaded Covid stone

Women in Ireland are struggling to lose the so called “Covid stone” gained during lockdown and restrictions while men are having more success shedding pounds, according to a new survey from the Department of Health.

