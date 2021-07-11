Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has hit back at Fianna Fáil leadership rival Jim O’Callaghan as war threatens to break out in the party over its disastrous by-election performance in Dublin Bay South. Meanwhile Belfast’s ‘culture’ divisions appear intractable as the annual Orange marches and ‘celebration’ of the Twelfth leave Catholic neighbours anxious about today.

'This guy is a dirtbag'

Dustin Poirier doesn't hold back after victory over Conor McGregor

Fianna Fáil at war

It was a day of high drama that heightened the prospect of a leadership challenge to Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin.

Warning: Don’t have Botox or lip fillers before Covid jab

People have been advised not to get invasive cosmetic treatments including fillers two weeks before or after receiving their vaccine.

The Twelfth of July

It’s Friday night and there’s broken glass and discarded beer bottles, while outside the gates there’s graffiti on one of the walls reading: ‘We are the Taliban.’

Worst-hit county in Ireland

Recent figures showed Buncrana had a 14-day incidence rate of 608.1 per 100,000 while Carndonagh had the third-highest rate of infection at 489.3

Sophie Toscan du Plantier: could a cold case review solve the mystery?

A garda source said detectives will sift through the information, separating the wheat from the chaff, before deciding on the next steps.

Pharmacy waiting lists for vaccine

Young people registering with multiple pharmacies for their Covid-19 vaccines are expected to cause delays in the roll-out of jabs.

Children face risk of long Covid

An infectious diseases expert has warned Ireland needs a plan for treating long Covid as the Delta variant rips through the country’s young people.

Coalition is left mauled by Ivana Bacik’s victory for Labour

The senator’s win in the Dublin Bay South by-election leaves the Government parties facing awkward questions

‘Psychedelics could contribute to alleviating mental health problems’

Michael Pollan’s controversial new book examines natural highs