News headlines today: Return of holidays abroad at risk of delay due to cyberattack, and Andrew McGinley says HSE has yet to speak to Deirdre Morley about treatment review

The return of summer holidays abroad is at risk of being delayed by the cyberattack that has crippled the health service for the last 10 days. Meanwhile, Deirdre Morley has told her husband she has had no contact from the HSE in relation to a review of the treatment she received under their care. Read the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Return of holidays abroad at risk of delay as HSE and Department of Health 'on their knees’ due to cyberattack

The return of summer holidays abroad is at risk of being delayed by the cyberattack that has crippled the health service for the last 10 days. The HSE and the Department of Health are centrally involved in developing new IT infrastructure for introducing vaccine passports for international travel. However, the computer systems underpinning the entire health service are still down.,

Andrew McGinley says HSE has yet to speak to his wife about review of her treatment to date

Last Thursday, Deirdre Morley, a former paediatric nurse, was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murder of her children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla McGinley (3). In court it emerged that she had kept details of her treatment and medication from her husband Andrew McGinley and her family in the lead up to the children's deaths. Speaking to the Irish Independent’s InFocus podcast, Mr McGinley revealed that his wife is now sharing all information with him and her family and, to date, she has had no contact from the HSE about a review of her treatment.

New blow for first-time buyers as two banks close off mortgage exemptions

First-time home buyers have been dealt a blow after two leading lenders closed off the option of them getting exemptions from Central Bank mortgage rules. The move will make it even more difficult for new buyers to get approved for a home loan in a market suffering from a rapid rise in property prices and an acute shortage of homes to buy.

Sky-high Dublin rents drive college student to live in a campervan

The cost of accommodation in Dublin has driven one student to come up with a unique approach to finding somewhere to live ahead of the start of her degree course at UCD. Conni Dawson (28), originally from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, has decided the only option she has is to stay in a converted camper van.

Break for the Border as restaurants, cafés and pubs open again in Northern Ireland

A cup of normality, a slice of comfort, and a pint of plain, old-fashioned social life were all available north of the Border yesterday. The latest lifting of restrictions in the UK meant people were able to sit down and relax indoors with a pint or a coffee, or a restaurant meal, something that won’t happen south of the Border until July.

‘We can’t land in Minsk... the death penalty awaits me’ – passengers tell of journalist’s terror on ‘hijacked’ Ryanair flight

The pilot announced, for reasons he could not explain, that the flight had been diverted to land in Minsk. The 126 passengers on board were startled. However, one man on board knew exactly what was going on, and his face went pale as he took in the enormity of what was about to happen. “We can’t land there,” Roman Protasevich told fellow passengers. “They are going to arrest me.”

Breakthrough expected in crunch CAP talks this week

A major breakthrough is anticipated in long-running talks over the future of the Common Agricultural Policy in Brussels, as tensions over the future of farm payments heighten at home.

Increase in Covid hospital admissions as fears grow of Indian variant

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is now higher than two weeks ago as the country remains in a race between risky variants of coronavirus and the rollout of the vaccine in the release from lockdown.

‘I keep googling his name in case he’s released’ - victim of notorious paedophile in plea for him never to be freed

The brave victim of a child sex offender has spoken for the first time about the six months she spent in the clutches of prolific paedophile Billy Adams.

Wexford are in the clear over Banner’s close contacts – GAA

The GAA are satisfied that the classification of two Clare hurlers as close contacts of the positive Wexford Covid-19 case was made by the HSE and not a member of the Wexford squad.