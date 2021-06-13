News headlines today: Race to get vaccines out 'before Delta variant takes off'; Taoiseach to meet Attorney General over mica defects

Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Delta variant fears now threaten to derail reopening

The Government is increasingly concerned at the threat posed by the Delta variant of Covid-19 ahead of the scheduled further reopening of the country in July. A major effort is being planned to get as many people as possible fully vaccinated this month, to provide better protection against the powerful variant which originated in India.

HSE plans Pfizer jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds

Health authorities are examining the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to teenagers, with a decision yet to be made on whether it should be administered before they return to school. The National Immunisation Advisory Body (Niac) is expected to approve a jab for 12 to 15-year-olds as soon as this week, according to sources close to the programme.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen 'awake and stable' after collapsing on pitch in Euro 2020 clash against Finland

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been “transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised” after collapsing on the pitch during their Euro 2020 match against Finland, UEFA has announced. Shortly before half-time at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, former Tottenham playmaker Eriksen suddenly dropped to the ground as he ran back from the Finland penalty area, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

‘I am very angry. It’s on a scale that is absolutely shocking’ – Micheál Martin to meet Attorney General over mica defects

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to meet the Attorney General to discuss how the Government can deal with the ongoing issue of defective blocks resulting in thousands of homes crumbling in Co Donegal. Mr Martin said it is “scandalous” that many residential and commercial properties were built with blocks affected by the mineral mica, which deteriorates over time.

Amazon’s latest €450m data centre approved in Drogheda

A data centre developer has received conditional planning permission to build US online giant Amazon’s second data centre in Drogheda, with the two sites set to consume more power than the whole of Kilkenny. Both data centres are expected to create around 50 jobs each.

Covid halts DNA sampling in prisons for crime database with no date set for resumption

DNA sampling of imprisoned criminals has ceased during the Covid-19 pandemic, halting the progress of the national database. Under the 2015 Forensic Evidence and DNA Database Act, any prisoner serving a sentence of five years or more is required by law to provide a sample.

Ireland’s first course for teenage influencers launched

A third level college is launching a summer school for teenagers who want to pursue a career as a social media influencer. Digital Hustle, Ireland’s first “school for influencers”, is funded by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and will be hosted by IT Carlow.

Cruel facts of Kanturk tragedy to be laid bare at July inquest

The inquest into a murder and double suicide that all but wiped out a family in Kanturk will open on July 7 with a small number of witnesses. Tadg O’Sullivan and his son Diarmuid shot dead elder son Mark then took their own lives at the family home in Assolas, outside Castlemagner, last October.

Funding regional air links could prove ‘impossible’

Funding a replacement airline to run the regional routes that were operated by now collapsed Stobart could prove impossible, senior aviation sources have warned. Stobart’s 480 staff learned it was going into liquidation when they received an early morning memo from their managing director after last-ditch efforts to find cash to save the business failed.

Dublin principals warn parents that THC jellies are being sold in some schools

Cannabis jellies are now so prevalent in some secondary schools that principals have written to parents to warn them about the emergence of the drugs, sold in the form of sweets. A taskforce has now been established to detect and stop the import and sale of cannabis edibles, a senior garda confirmed.