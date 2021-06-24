News headlines today: Push to 'free up' family homes by encouraging elderly to downsize; When will your age group be fully vaccinated and why some face autumn call-up

Elderly people living in large homes will be encouraged to move into smaller ones through a mix of tax incentives and grants under new plans being considered by Government. Ahead of the publication of the Housing For All plan next month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Irish Independent that measures being examined include incentives for “right-sizing”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin: There will be new incentives for elderly to downsize and free up homes for families

“There’s lots of housing out there where people may downsize, for example – if there was a good incentive to downsize,” Mr Martin said in an interview with the Irish Independent. It is among a number of measures being considered under plans to address the housing crisis.

