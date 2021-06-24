News headlines today: Push to 'free up' family homes by encouraging elderly to downsize; When will your age group be fully vaccinated and why some face autumn call-up

Elderly people living in large homes will be encouraged to move into smaller ones through a mix of tax incentives and grants under new plans being considered by Government. Ahead of the publication of the Housing For All plan next month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Irish Independent that measures being examined include incentives for “right-sizing”.
“There’s lots of housing out there where people may downsize, for example – if there was a good incentive to downsize,” Mr Martin said in an interview with the Irish Independent. It is among a number of measures being considered under plans to address the housing crisis.
As of yesterday, some 3.6 million vaccine doses have been administered here, leaving 2.3 million people partially covered and 1.3 million fully vaccinated. Two-thirds still have to be fully protected. Eilish O'Regan breaks down the vaccine roll-out timeline.
The going-out economy is set for a sharp rebound as consumers spend unprecedented pent-up pandemic savings on food, shoes and booze over the rest of the year.
Irish doctors have highlighted potential complications following buttock augmentation – popularly known as a bum lift. It follows the case of a woman who was admitted to St James’s Hospital with sepsis 14 months after getting the injection.
Former drug mule Michaella McCollum tells the full story behind her recruitment as a drugs cartel mule, her arrest, trial, and her beauty parlour business in the notorious Ancon II jail in a South American desert, in a five-part BBC series, High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule.
It has been a tumultuous year but one that Mr Martin is proud of – not that he would admit this. “I don’t like the word proud,” he told the Irish Independent in his office on Tuesday evening. “I was reared to say ‘don’t be proud, the seven deadly sins’ as the mother used to say to me. It’s stayed with me.”
A US bankruptcy trustee is seeking to borrow a further €1m from Ulster Bank and Nama to fund his pursuit of the assets of businessman Sean Dunne. If the request is approved by a court, it would bring to €4.5 million the total loaned to trustee Richard Coan by the property developer’s largest creditors since 2014.
The Irish wife of an internationally acclaimed mechanical engineer being "held hostage" in an Iraq prison said his 12-day solitary confinement was "like any of the American movies that you see with torture.. just appalling".
Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has welcomed US President Joe Biden’s nomination of an Irish-American lawyer and state representative as the next American ambassador to Ireland.
The British and Irish Lions are heading to a region on the cusp of a Covid-19 "catastrophe" as South Africa braces itself for the third wave of its pandemic. A leading medic has warned that the situation in the Gauteng province, where Warren Gatland's squad will arrive and play their first four matches is getting more and more worrying by the day.