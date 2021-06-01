News headlines today: Parents who take children abroad on holiday from July face Covid-19 tests bill that could run to hundreds of euro

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is to be phased out in three stages from September while business supports are to be extended until later in the year. The Government will today publish its National Economic Recovery Plan which will outline how it will gradually reduce the State support for employees who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The first cut will see €50 taken off the top three rates of the pandemic support. That means those now on €350 a week will see their payment reduced to €300 in September. A further €50 reduction is planned for November, followed by a final cut of the same amount in February next year.

New Covid test requirements for children will add hundreds of euro to the cost of your holiday

Parents who take their children abroad on holiday from July face a bill that could run to hundreds of euro for Covid-19 tests. Under European Commission recommendations for the Digital Covid Cert, only children under six should be allowed enter or exit an EU country without a Covid-19 test.

GPs get power to use spare vaccines on younger cohorts

GPs have been given authority to move down age groups to younger people where they have surplus Covid-19 vaccines, it emerged yesterday. It comes amid reports a number of people in their 20s are being offered scheduled appointments for vaccines in some practices.

Boris Johnson wedding was ‘a mockery’ of Catholic Church’s rules – leading Irish priest

A leading member of the clergy in Ireland has criticised Boris Johnson’s marriage in a Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral as an “embarrassment” and a “ loophole ” that makes a “mockery” of the Church’s teaching on the sanctity of marriage.

Golfers left out of pocket by up to €18,000 after organiser of cancelled Dublin pro-am ‘went to ground’

Former PGA tour player Dave Stockton Jr and the family of USA golfer Sean Crocker were among those who were due to travel to Dublin in April to play. Up to seven teams have yet to receive refunds after they were notified in January that the pro-am event would no longer be going ahead due to Covid restrictions.

Gardaí tow cars and issue fines as motorists block roads around Connemara beaches

Hundreds of visitors flocked to the beaches of Connemara over the weekend, blocking roads and leaving local residents upset. Gardai issued over 120 fines and towed a car for illegally parking around the beaches in the Roundstone area in Co. Galway over the sunny weekend.

Google submits plan for 10-storey city extension as it bets their staff will return to the office

Google will today submit a planning application for a major 10-storey extension and redevelopment of the former Treasury building on Grand Canal Street, Dublin.

Number approved for mortgage doubles but housing supply stalls

A new record has been set for the number of people being approved to take out a mortgage, with the rise driven by first-time buyers. But large numbers of those approved to borrow are likely to be disappointed as the market is suffering from a chronic under-supply of new and second-hand homes to buy.

Denis O’Brien marks last day as owner of radio brands by telling staff it’s time to lift Irish Times ban

The businessman made the comments in a video conference to mark his last day as owner of the group behind the Newstalk, Today FM and Spin radio brands.

Lion-hearted Sexton set to make return for Leinster

Johnny Sexton is expected to make his long-awaited return to action on Friday night against Glasgow Warriors if he comes through today’s training session at UCD with no adverse effects.