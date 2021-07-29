News headlines today: New hope on Covid restrictions – but young now hardest hit by infections; claims EU overpaid €33bn for Covid-19 vaccines

New hope on Covid restrictions – but young now hardest hit by infections

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan has raised hopes of an early lifting of restrictions as new data showed the young are now hardest hit by coronavirus infections. Covid is now “a disease of younger people”, with Nphet saying people aged 19 to 24 are affected more than any other cohort.

Olympic gold for Ireland! Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy make history with dramatic rowing win

Paul O'Donovan and his fellow Cork man Fintan McCarthy rowed themselves into Irish sporting history by winning the lightweight double sculls. It is Ireland’s first Olympic gold medal in rowing and only the third ever in the sport.

EU overpaid €33bn for Covid-19 vaccines, alliance claims

The EU overpaid for its supplies of Covid-19 vaccines by almost €33bn, an analysis by the Global People’s Vaccine Alliance reveals. In a briefing note published yesterday, the alliance, which is made up of NGOs, other groups and activists, said the EU paid €1.96bn over the odds for the Moderna vaccine and overpaid as much as €31bn for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

From Skibbereen to Tokyo: how Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy delivered Olympic gold for Ireland

"O’Donovan and McCarthy have reached the pinnacle. It may be one event in one sport on one particular day, but because of them, Ireland is currently on top of the world," Cathal Dennehy writes.

Mum might have to cancel US visit to daughter over delay in Digital Covid Cert

A woman spent eight hours trying to get through to the HSE helpline in the past week to get her Digital Covid Certificate. Veronica McArdle now fears she may have to cancel flights to visit her daughter in the US for the first time in two years.

In Person: ‘There’s still a perception out there that credit unions are just kind of for your granny’

Declan Colfer, managing director of Canadian-owned Wellington IT, wants to enable credit unions – founded in the 1950s in response to high unemployment and poverty – to work for their members with the help of modern technology.

£4.2m diamond thief swapped gems for bag of garden pebbles

A woman who stole diamonds worth £4.2m (€4.9m) by swapping them for pebbles has been jailed for more than five years.

Backbench TDs upset at how Katherine Zappone was given job as free speech envoy

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs and senators are unhappy at the roles given without competition to former Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone and to Secretary to the Government, Martin Fraser.