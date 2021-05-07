News headlines today: Investors snapped up €696m in housing here this year, and child victims of crime can now be named again

Cuckoo funds are spending €53m a week on new homes, while a record €696m in houses and apartments was snapped up by institutional investors this year. And as child victims of crime can be named in the media again, one mother whose two sons were killed by their father said, ‘It is a victory for all child victims of crime’. Read the top 10 stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Cuckoo funds are spending €53m on new homes week in, week out

Cuckoo funds are spending €53m a week on average to buy up housing estates, mostly in Dublin but increasingly pushing into the commuter belt. Donal O'Donovan reports.

Parents can once again name tragic children as law changes

A law that stopped parents from publicly commemorating children killed in violent circumstances has been abolished. Children like footballer Josh Dunne (16), schoolgirl Ana Kriegel (14), and Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods (17) can now be named in the media again.

Daughter of Ballymaloe culinary empire and her husband secure €1.6m and €1.9m debt write-offs

Ballymaloe House manager Fern Allen and her husband, Eoin Little, have respectively had €1.6m and €1.9m in debt written off under personal insolvency arrangements approved by a court. The couple were left with “unmanageable debts” after suffering losses from investments in rental properties and various business ventures, according to legal filings.

I’m more than sorry, says marquee owner after 120 attend Longford wedding party

THE owner of a marquee that was used for a post-wedding celebration that more than 120 revellers attended has said he is “more than sorry” about how events unfolded. The party in the big tent owned by Alan Horohoe (41) went ahead despite Longford County Council securing an emergency circuit court order directing it be taken down.

'One or two drinks a day' could help keep the cardiologist away – study

Drinking moderate amounts of alcohol may help protect the heart by dampening stress-related signals in the brain, research suggests. US scientists found that when compared to being teetotal or indulging in excessive levels of alcohol, moderate drinking is associated with a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Luke Fitzgerald gives his verdict on Lions squad

Luke Fitzgerald has branded some of Warren Gatland's Lions squad selections as 'bizarre and contradictory'. It was a mixed day for the Irish as although eight players made the cut, such as Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton along with stars such as James Ryan and Garry Ringrose were squeezed out.

Department of Health advises against using DIY supermarket Covid tests

Members of the public are not advised to carry out DIY home testing for Covid-19, the Department of Health has warned. A spokeswoman for the Department said it “does not currently recommend the use of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 by the general public”.

Government TDs get figures revealing the true cost of alcohol after price rises are imposed

Coalition TDs have been sent fresh briefing material on Minimum Unit Pricing – this time with realistic figures. It comes after the Irish Independent revealed that official cost projections relied on an unusually small can of low-strength beer.

Pharmaceutical companies urge Government to oppose waiver on vaccine patents

Ireland’s largest drug companies have asked the Government to oppose a decision by the US administration to support a proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines. The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), the industry’s representative association, said yesterday that the move would not boost production capacity for Covid-19 vaccines.

Vast majority of regional cost caps in ‘cheap’ homes plan are higher than median house prices

The vast majority of the Government’s regional price caps in its ‘cheap’ homes plan are above median house prices. An analysis of CSO median house prices compared with the Government’s regional price caps in the controversial shared equity scheme shows only four regions have price caps that are below the median house price in that area.