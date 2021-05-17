News headlines today: Cyber experts hunt for more security breaches, and former Bóthar chief claims he and charity founder stole €1.1m

The HSE is adamant it will not give in to ransomware cybercriminals

IT experts have begun a widespread audit of Government departments to identify other areas that may have been subjected to a cybersecurity threat. Meanwhile, disgraced former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney has revealed the elaborate scheme he claims he and the charity’s co-founder Peter Ireton used to steal €1.1m. Read the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Cyber experts hunt hidden hacking in all Government departments

IT experts have begun a widespread audit of Government departments to identify other areas that may have been subjected to a cybersecurity threat. Minister for eGovernment Ossian Smyth has said HSE back-up servers are intact and accessible, in a major victory for the State and Government over Russian hackers.

How I stole €1.1m with founder of charity – former Bóthar chief

Disgraced former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney has revealed the elaborate scheme he claims he and the international aid charity’s co-founder Peter Ireton used to steal €1.1m. For 20 years the two men concocted fake projects in Africa and Eastern Europe near the beginning or end of the charity’s financial year, allowing them to avoid scrutiny and pocket the proceeds, according to Mr Moloney (56).

Green light ‘soon’ for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jab for those over 40

The green light is expected in the coming days to offer both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs to people aged 40-49 paving the way for vaccination of this group to start this month.

Furious Limerick manager John Kiely hits out at new rules and 'embarrassing' Galway simulation

Limerick manager John Kiely has hit out at what he described as 'embarrassing' simulation from Galway players in their Allianz National Hurling League clash and believes the number of frees now being awarded is a worry for the game as a whole.

Man accused of threatening to kill councillor and his husband

A man has been accused of threatening to kill a South Dublin County Councillor and his husband. Noel Collins (65) allegedly left the threats on Independent councillor Francis Timmons’ voicemail after he did not get a food parcel, a court heard.

Ryanair reports full year loss of €815m as pandemic hits flight traffic by 81pc

Ryanair has reported a full year loss of 815 million euros (£702 million) as traffic fell 81% due to the pandemic. But the Irish firm said it expects to benefit from a “strong rebound of pent up travel demand” through the second half of 2021.

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing Belfast brothers aged eight and five

Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for information about the whereabouts of two young children who may now be in the Republic. Fabricio Hovarth (8) and his five-year-old brother Patrick, who are from north Belfast, were last seen in the city on Friday evening.

‘It’s hard enough to find an affordable house as a couple, but if you’re single it’s impossible’

Kat Cameron turns 37 next month. As a single, college-educated woman with a relatively well-paid job in the tech sector, her goal of owning her own home seemed a reasonable one. However, she has found it impossible to find anywhere within her budget and is currently living at home with her parents. Catherine Fegan reports.

Fine Gael’s by-election frontrunner faces Ivana Bacik in bid for seat in Dublin Bay South

The frontrunner in the Dublin Bay South by-election says he is delighted to be facing veteran Labour Senator Ivana Bacik, who will be confirmed as her party’s candidate tonight. Cllr James Geoghegan of Fine Gael will be seeking to become a first-time success in his bid for the seat, whereas Ms Bacik has failed in a number of attempts to reach the Dáil.

Sweeping tax reform is needed, says ISME

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is being urged this morning to introduce sweeping business tax reforms in his next budget to boost the economy. A pre-budget submission from business lobby group Isme today argues that measures including permanently cutting the higher VAT rate from 23pc to 21pc should be considered.