News headlines today: Brutal toll of Covid-19 pandemic on our children revealed; Government under fire for lack of guidance on unvaccinated staff returning to work

The brutal toll of the Covid-19 pandemic on children and young people has been laid bare in a report by the Ombudsman for Children. It paints a worrying picture of mental stress, lengthening medical waiting lists, regression among children with additional needs and risk of greater exposure to domestic violence. Read the top 10 news headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

Revealed: Grim toll of the Covid-19 pandemic on our children

The brutal toll of the Covid-19 pandemic on children and young people has been laid bare in a report by the Ombudsman for Children. It paints a worrying picture of mental stress, lengthening medical waiting lists, regression among children with additional needs and risk of greater exposure to domestic violence.

Employers, unions angry over return to work plan and lack of guidance on unvaccinated staff

There is a “disgraceful” lack of clarity from the Government about staff returning to work unvaccinated, a major employer group has said. Irish Small and Medium Enterprises (Isme) has received multiple queries from its members about whether they have a right to know if workers had refused a jab.

‘For us, we got the right people, I have no doubts’ – detective says Michaela McAreavey murder was ‘inside job’

Rangit Jokhoo, the original lead investigator in the probe, tells the Irish Independent, "I believe that the government is trying to make progress with this inquiry, but I stand over my original investigation. There is no need to go looking for other people here. We had the right people and I still believe that."

Gardaí kept using invalid phone law after Graham Dwyer ruling

Gardaí continued to obtain evidence under an invalid data retention law after it was successfully challenged by convicted killer Graham Dwyer. The High Court found in December 2018 that legislation used to access Dwyer’s phone records contravened EU law and the European Convention on Human Rights. However, the Irish Independent has learned that despite this ruling, gardaí used the Communications (Retention of Data) Act 2011 to obtain internet protocol (IP) evidence four months later as part of a people-trafficking probe.

New holiday voucher scheme on cards to boost struggling tourism industry

Holidaymakers could get a voucher to spend on staycations from September onwards, under plans being pushed by Fianna Fáil politicians. It would replace last year’s Stay and Spend scheme, which was later described by the chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation as a “complete flop”.

Many in their 60s won’t get second jab until July while 30s group get first shots

Many people in their 60s will have to wait until well into July before they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while their children get their first dose, it emerged yesterday. The HSE could start opening registration for a vaccine to people in their 30s as early as this weekend, offering them Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Cyber attack blamed for pregnant women being told to go for foetal scans alone

Pregnant women are still being told to attend hospital scans on their own, despite management telling the Government their partners can accompany them.

Mica protest: ‘We are all bankrupt here’ – Fear of Donegal homeowners as their homes crumble

Homeowners from Donegal, Mayo and Clare, in a bid to get full redress, gathered outside Government Buildings yesterday. "The truth is we are all bankrupt here,” said Donegal resident Valerie. "People all at different stages of their lives, trying to follow the right path but it has all literally crumbled.”

Biden and EU leaders agree truce in trade war

U.S. President Joe Biden ended one front in a Trump-era trade war when he met European Union leaders and agreed a truce in a transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies that had dragged on for 17 years. Quoting W. B. Yeats at the start of his first EU-U.S. summit as president, Mr Biden also said the world was shifting and that Western democracies needed to come together.

Mayo concern as Cillian O'Connor faces KO for championship

Mayo face an anxious wait over the fitness of their key forward Cillian O’Connor after he limped out of Sunday’s Allianz Division 2 league semi-final win over Clare. O’Connor appeared to jar his foot and limped out of the action with a lower leg injury just before half-time that clearly impaired his movement.