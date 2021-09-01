News headlines today: Booster shots key to plans for ending all restrictions and Holohan warns of up to 3,000 cases a day by mid-September

Booster shots key to plans for ending all restrictions

A booster vaccine programme will be a key factor in the easing of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in time for the Government’s October 22 deadline, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying booster shots would be administered over the “coming weeks”.

Up to 3,000 people a day could catch Covid-19 by middle of September, warns Dr Tony Holohan

Up to 3,000 people a day may be catching Covid-19 by the middle of September in an “optimistic scenario” as the Delta variant poses a threat to the unvaccinated, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

Criminal was in direct contact with murder victim Conor just hours before he died

The Dublin criminal who had an interaction with murder victim Conor O’Brien (19) before he was killed had previously served a jail term for an attack on a State body.

Revealed: the counties with worst and best vaccine uptake

Counties with the lowest vaccine uptake have some of the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Coveney deleted texts on Zappone appointment

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is facing fresh controversy over the Katherine Zappone ‘Merriongate’ affair after admitting to deleting crucial text messages.

Meeting to discuss restrictions in North called off as O’Neill contracts Covid-19

A meeting of the Stormont Executive to discuss remaining Covid restrictions was postponed after Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill contracted the virus.

Ireland at risk of major flu outbreak, says infectious disease expert

Ireland is at risk of a bad flu outbreak this winter, a leading infectious disease consultant warned yesterday. Professor Sam McConkey of Beaumont Hospital said this could create serious overcrowding in emegency departments while Covid-19 is still a risk.

Brace yourself for Arwen, Kim and Pól as forecasters name this winter’s storms

Arwen will be the first storm to hit Ireland this winter, according to the new list of names released by Met Éireann for the 2021/2022 storm season.