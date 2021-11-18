News Headlines: Thousands who had to wait for second jab left in booster limbo; businesses fear another lockdown

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.
Thousands of vulnerable people in their 60s face spending Christmas on the sidelines without the protection of a Covid-19 booster amid forecasts of up to 400,000 cases of the virus next month.
A four-day boy suffered an irreversible brain injury after his mother had an epileptic seizure, collapsed out of her bed and pinned the child underneath her, an inquest has heard.
Some businesses around the country think we are being primed for another lockdown following the latest Covid restrictions announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
At a Nphet meeting before the easing of restrictions for bars, nightclubs and other live entertainment venues, a number of public health doctors had their reservations about reopening noted, but they were overruled.
The nightlife sector – and nightclubs in particular – has been spinning since Tuesday’s announcement that a curfew will be reintroduced for licensed premises, starting from tonight.
A US-based programme that organises internships for students from Ireland is seeking to have a sexual harassment claim brought against it by an Irish woman thrown out.
A New York man who pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse after assaulting four teenage girls during parties at his parents’ home in a wealthy neighbourhood will not face jail time.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has carried out no inspections of hospitality businesses in some counties and as little as two or three in others in the weeks since restrictions on licensing hours were lifted.
A primary school principal has told parents that entire classes may be sent home because of difficulties getting substitutes to replace absent teachers.