News Headlines: Thousands who had to wait for second jab left in booster limbo; businesses fear another lockdown

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.

Curtailed Christmas for thousands as they await a booster shot

Thousands of vulnerable people in their 60s face spending Christmas on the sidelines without the protection of a Covid-19 booster amid forecasts of up to 400,000 cases of the virus next month.

Mother and newborn baby died within hours of each other after she had seizure at hospital

A four-day boy suffered an irreversible brain injury after his mother had an epileptic seizure, collapsed out of her bed and pinned the child underneath her, an inquest has heard.

‘I think this is just the start of it’ – businesses fear another lockdown is on the cards

Some businesses around the country think we are being primed for another lockdown following the latest Covid restrictions announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Some Nphet members expressed ‘reservations’ about reopening of nightclubs, but were overruled

At a Nphet meeting before the easing of restrictions for bars, nightclubs and other live entertainment venues, a number of public health doctors had their reservations about reopening noted, but they were overruled.

‘They are grasping at straws’ – socialisers have their say on the midnight curfew

The nightlife sector – and nightclubs in particular – has been spinning since Tuesday’s announcement that a curfew will be reintroduced for licensed premises, starting from tonight.

The Mr Moonlight murder: The love triangle that shocked Ireland

US internship programme tries to throw out sexual harassment claim from Irish student

A US-based programme that organises internships for students from Ireland is seeking to have a sexual harassment claim brought against it by an Irish woman thrown out.

Fury as man spared jail despite admitting rape and abuse after assaults on teens

A New York man who pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse after assaulting four teenage girls during parties at his parents’ home in a wealthy neighbourhood will not face jail time.

Some counties had no Covid-19 pass compliance checks since rules lifted

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has carried out no inspections of hospitality businesses in some counties and as little as two or three in others in the weeks since restrictions on licensing hours were lifted.

Principal faces sending classes home due to lack of staff

A primary school principal has told parents that entire classes may be sent home because of difficulties getting substitutes to replace absent teachers.