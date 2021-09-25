News headlines: The Political Rich List revealed with biggest landlord Michael Healy-Rae worth €6m

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...

Michael Healy-Rae’s €4.7m property portfolio heads the list of landlords in the current Dáil

Mr Healy-Rae ranked third in the Political Rich List, with his business interests and pension worth a further €1.2m.

Gardaí continue investigation into sex assault claims against late homeless charity boss Anthony Flynn

Garda investigations into sexual assault allegations against the late charity CEO Anthony Flynn are continuing as a new report outlines the serious nature of the complaints made.

Lowry and McIlroy suffer heavy defeat in tough day for Europe in Ryder Cup

Europe will have to make history to hold on to the Ryder Cup after suffering their worst opening day under the current format at a windswept Whistling Straits.

Extra bank holiday not enough to reward frontline staff, Government warned

An extra bank holiday will not be enough to reward more than 100,000 health workers for their contribution during the pandemic, the Government has been warned.

Watch: The story of a tin church built for love, almost lost, and saved by locals in Laragh

A community in Co Monaghan saved a "tin tabernacle" dating from 1890, and the church helped revive a sense of place and destination.

Parents to be kept in the dark if there is a positive Covid case in child’s class

Parents with a child in primary school are not entitled to know if their classmates have tested positive for Covid-19, it was confirmed yesterday.

Man who was released from a Co Donegal hospital by anti-vaccination campaigners against medical advice has died in hospital

Man who was released from a Co Donegal hospital by anti-vaccination campaigners against medical advice has died in hospital.

Junior minister refuses to comment on involvement in alleged Cabinet leak sting

The junior minister involved in an alleged sting operation to identify the leaking of information from Cabinet by a senior minister has refused to comment.

Church group regrets service to mark NI partition led to ‘polarising’

The church leaders behind the Armagh service to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland, which President Michael D Higgins has said he will not attend, have said they are saddened by the “polarised public commentary” around the event.

Britain has just 10 days left to save Christmas from trucker shortage, say retailers

Britain’s retail industry has warned the government that unless it moves to alleviate a shortage of truckers in the next 10 days then significant disruption is inevitable in the run-up to Christmas.