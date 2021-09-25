News headlines: The Political Rich List revealed with biggest landlord Michael Healy-Rae worth €6m

Read the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...
Mr Healy-Rae ranked third in the Political Rich List, with his business interests and pension worth a further €1.2m.
Garda investigations into sexual assault allegations against the late charity CEO Anthony Flynn are continuing as a new report outlines the serious nature of the complaints made.
Europe will have to make history to hold on to the Ryder Cup after suffering their worst opening day under the current format at a windswept Whistling Straits.
An extra bank holiday will not be enough to reward more than 100,000 health workers for their contribution during the pandemic, the Government has been warned.
A community in Co Monaghan saved a "tin tabernacle" dating from 1890, and the church helped revive a sense of place and destination.
Parents with a child in primary school are not entitled to know if their classmates have tested positive for Covid-19, it was confirmed yesterday.
Man who was released from a Co Donegal hospital by anti-vaccination campaigners against medical advice has died in hospital.
The junior minister involved in an alleged sting operation to identify the leaking of information from Cabinet by a senior minister has refused to comment.
The church leaders behind the Armagh service to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland, which President Michael D Higgins has said he will not attend, have said they are saddened by the “polarised public commentary” around the event.
Britain’s retail industry has warned the government that unless it moves to alleviate a shortage of truckers in the next 10 days then significant disruption is inevitable in the run-up to Christmas.