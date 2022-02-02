News headlines: Tensions between Fine Gael and Green Party reach boiling point; and body found on shore identified as that of missing woman

Elizabeth Redmond had been missing from her home in Artane since December 12. Photo: Gardaí

Major tensions between Fine Gael and Green Party threaten to destabilise coalition

Splits between Fine Gael and the Greens have emerged over a range of issues including housing reforms, an army barracks, a gas pipeline, and stalled roads projects, the Irish Independent can reveal.

New Leaving Cert deal: Extra choice, fewer answers, and a promise results won’t be lower than 2021

Education Minister Norma Foley has bought peace with students with a deal on an exams-only Leaving Cert giving extra choice on papers, fewer questions to answer, and a promise their results overall will be no lower than 2021.

Fresh blow for plans to raise State pension age

The Government is under growing pressure to reject an increase in the state pension age after an Oireachtas Committee recommended it remain at 66. The age at which people qualify for the state pension was due to rise to 67 last year, but that decision was reversed after it became a major political battleground during the last general election.

Only half of stroke patients at hospital within three hours of symptoms onset

Only half of stroke patients arrived in hospital within three hours of onset of symptoms in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, a new report reveals today.

Body found on shore at Lambay Island is identified as that of missing woman Elizabeth Redmond (52)

Human remains that were found on the shore of Lambay Island in north county Dublin last week have been identified as those of a woman missing from Artane, north Dublin, since December.

Kerry medication controversy: Number of children exposed to risky care ‘likely to be higher than reported’

The number of children who received risky care at a mental health service is likely to be much higher than the 240 identified in a review report, a lawyer has said.

The Indo Daily: The Ex-Files - Who is Dominic Cummings and what can he tell us about Boris and Carrie Johnson?

Factory worker admits ‘push’ assault on other employee

A factory employee has admitted a workplace assault on a colleague whose face was cut and fingers sprained in a fall after he was pushed.

Choctaw tribe member ‘honoured’ to join Team Ireland at Beijing 2022

It was March 1847 when members of the Choctaw Nation in America clubbed together to send $170 after learning about the plight of Ireland’s Famine victims. Now as Team Ireland flies the green flag in Beijing at this Friday’s opening ceremony in the Winter Olympics, among them will be Ian Burson (25), a Choctaw Native American, who is coaching two of our six competitors.

Champagne party review is attacked in the Dáil as a ‘whitewash’

The internal government report into a party in the Department of Foreign Affairs has been branded a “whitewash” by opposition politicians amid calls for an independent investigation.

Biggest care home group in Ireland faces French investigation

Ireland's biggest private nursing home operator – French group Orpea – is to be subjected to an official probe in its home country amid allegations of malpractice that it has always denied.