News headlines: Taxpayers fund €120k apartment subsidy for developers; and swim coach held over alleged secret filming of children previously worked with disabled people

Good morning. Here are the top stories on Independent to start your day.

Taxpayers will be billed for new €120,000-per-apartment subsidy benefiting developers

Developers will be paid up to €120,000 per apartment by the State to fund the shortfall between spiralling building costs and current market prices.

14 of 19 maternity units will offer abortions by year’s end

The Government expects 14 of Ireland’s 19 maternity units to be providing abortion services for pregnancies of at least up to 12 weeks’ gestation by the year’s end.

Northern Ireland election 2022: Counting to begin after 54pc turnout reported

The first of the 90 MLAs are expected to be returned by Friday afternoon, and the counts are likely to continue into the Saturday.

Hiding in plain sight? Questions linger over whether yacht in Italy is Putin’s

A giant €660m yacht that allegedly belongs to Vladimir Putin is out of dry dock, in the water and could be about to leave the Italian marina where it has sat for months.

We could be in for a neck-and-neck finish as parties vie for 90 seats

With 90 seats up for grabs and various rules in place regarding the posts of First and Deputy First Minister, among others, we take a look at what the make-up of the next Stormont Assembly could look like.

€400,000 windfall for Eamon Dunphy as he winds up his media firm

He shoots - he scores - broadcaster and football pundit, Eamon Dunphy is in line for a pre-tax windfall of €400,000 from his media firm.

‘We thought, what better topic than this all-consuming event?’ – Pandemonium of Ireland’s Covid response revealed in new book

Journalists Hugh O’Connell and Jack Horgan-Jones have said it was “pure luck” that Nphet was disbanded the same week they submitted their book Pandemonium: Power, Politics and Ireland’s Pandemic.

The book, which details Ireland’s response to Covid-19, with unrivalled access to key decision-makers, was launched in the Hodges Figgis bookshop on Dublin’s Dawson Street on Thursday evening.

The Indo Daily: Period pain – Is menstruation having a moment?

Andrew McGinley has meeting with HSE over his wife’s care before she killed their children

A HSE-led review panel has interviewed Andrew McGinley as an investigation into his wife’s mental health treatment and care gathers pace.

Swimming coach held over alleged secret filming of children previously worked with disabled people

A swimming coach arrested in relation to the alleged sexual exploitation of children in the sport has previously worked with disabled and vulnerable people, the Irish Independent can reveal.

HSE regions to be given more patient power, but chiefs need to loosen reins

Regardless of how health staff work, or how talented they are, the current HSE structures will not work to an optimum, according to an official leading the plan to bring back decision-making power to the regions.

We’re still living with the consequences of bloody Phoenix Park murders, 140 years on

Today marks the 140th anniversary of a turning point in Irish history. It was the first clear-cut occasion when the forces of constitutional and physical-force nationalism clashed in their pursuit of Irish independence as a common goal.

Depp ‘kicked me to the ground after my screen kiss with Franco’, says Heard

Amber Heard testified for a second day yesterday in the widely followed defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, describing times she said he kicked her in the back and injured her nose when he felt jealous.

Covid deaths ‘flying under the radar’ as pressure on nurses soars

The ongoing threat from Covid was highlighted at the annual delegate conference of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).