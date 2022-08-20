News headlines: Suspect caught on CCTV near Kerry grandmother’s home before murder; ‘Widespread grief and shock’ after baby dies in accident

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.

Suspect caught on CCTV near Kerry grandmother’s home before murder

Gardaí have obtained CCTV footage of a man they believe is the chief suspect in the murder of 75-year-old grandmother Miriam Burns.

‘Widespread grief and shock’ after baby boy dies in accident with four-wheel-drive vehicle

An infant boy has died following a road-traffic incident in Co Roscommon yesterday morning.

Renters need to earn salary of up to €95,000 for some new developments as companies do affordability checks

Estate agents are requiring tenants of new developments in Dublin to meet a specific income limit where the rent cannot exceed 40pc of their net earnings.

Facing the music: Partying PM takes drugs test as second video of Finland leader emerges

Finland’s prime minister has said she has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing her dancing with a Finnish popstar.

‘I spend 60pc of my wages on rent, which leaves me struggling to go out and enjoy the social scene’

A student who spends nearly 60pc of her income on rent has said the lack of disposable money she has left at the end of the month has affected her ability to enjoy life in Dublin.

The Indo Daily: The King Of Chemo – Iain Ward’s World Record attempts to help beat terminal cancer – and he needs your help!

Letters show Collins besotted by his ‘dear Kitty’ but historians differ on if they consummated their love



In June 1922, Kitty Kiernan wrote one of her most passionate letters to her fiancé, Michael Collins. It has led historians to speculate about whether the couple ever had sex during their short relationship or abstained from the “sins of the flesh”, as devout Catholics.

‘Building was deemed not fit for purpose, but fit for our pupils’

Principal Billy Redmond looks with envy at the state-of-the-art primary school across the road and wonders why his pupils have to accept second-best. While students at the primary school reap the benefits of modern facilities, his North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School (NWETSS) faces a different reality, having moved into the primary school’s former building while awaiting a permanent base.

Woof justice as man is sentenced for biting police dog

A man has been jailed for eight months after he bit a police dog and assaulted an officer.

‘Twindemic’ of flu and new Covid wave to hit this winter

Ireland is on track for a “twindemic” this autumn and winter as experts forecast a resurgence of flu along with another wave of Covid-19.

Chaos in school bus system as applications for places surge amid serious lack of drivers

A big increase in applications for a place on the school bus, combined with a shortage of drivers, is causing chaos for families ahead of the new academic year.

‘When she was found, I said nobody would ever be got for it’ – 25 years on, family of murdered taxi driver say they have little hope of breakthrough in case

It is almost 25 years since mother-of-two Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was murdered in Galway.

Almost 48,000 Ukrainian refugees came to Ireland since start of war, CSO figures show

The number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland jumped by 3,300 in the last three weeks, new data shows.








