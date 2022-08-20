News headlines: Suspect caught on CCTV near Kerry grandmother’s home before murder; ‘Widespread grief and shock’ after baby dies in accident

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.
Gardaí have obtained CCTV footage of a man they believe is the chief suspect in the murder of 75-year-old grandmother Miriam Burns.
An infant boy has died following a road-traffic incident in Co Roscommon yesterday morning.
Estate agents are requiring tenants of new developments in Dublin to meet a specific income limit where the rent cannot exceed 40pc of their net earnings.
Finland’s prime minister has said she has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing her dancing with a Finnish popstar.
A student who spends nearly 60pc of her income on rent has said the lack of disposable money she has left at the end of the month has affected her ability to enjoy life in Dublin.
In June 1922, Kitty Kiernan wrote one of her most passionate letters to her fiancé, Michael Collins. It has led historians to speculate about whether the couple ever had sex during their short relationship or abstained from the “sins of the flesh”, as devout Catholics.
Principal Billy Redmond looks with envy at the state-of-the-art primary school across the road and wonders why his pupils have to accept second-best. While students at the primary school reap the benefits of modern facilities, his North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School (NWETSS) faces a different reality, having moved into the primary school’s former building while awaiting a permanent base.
A man has been jailed for eight months after he bit a police dog and assaulted an officer.
Ireland is on track for a “twindemic” this autumn and winter as experts forecast a resurgence of flu along with another wave of Covid-19.
A big increase in applications for a place on the school bus, combined with a shortage of drivers, is causing chaos for families ahead of the new academic year.
It is almost 25 years since mother-of-two Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was murdered in Galway.
The number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland jumped by 3,300 in the last three weeks, new data shows.