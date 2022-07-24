News headlines: Second prisoner told gardaí of Larry Murphy's killing boast; and Government officials waited four days to tell Donohoe of AIB plan

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Larry Murphy: second prisoner told gardaí investigating Deirdre Jacob murder of rapist’s killing boast

A second prisoner has claimed Larry Murphy admitted to “killing”, discussed hiding places in the Dublin Mountains and said gardaí did not have a clue and would never find his DNA “because he didn’t leave any”.

Donohoe’s staff knew of AIB plan

Department of Finance officials waited four days to tell Paschal Donohoe that AIB was closing cash services in 70 branches — a move the bank then reversed after a major public and political backlash.

Suspension for senior civilian in Garda HQ overturned after probe

A civilian member of An Garda Síochána based in Garda Headquarters has had his suspension overturned following a major internal investigation.

Mica writs in Donegal to reach 2,000 and cost up to €550m

The deluge of High Court writs issued by Donegal property owners hit by the mica scandal is expected to exceed 1,000 cases this week, making it one of the biggest mass legal actions in the history of the State.

Suspect in vicious sex assault was out on bail



The chief suspect released from garda custody last Friday night over a “vicious and sustained” sexual assault of a woman in a Kildare forest is out on bail for multiple other criminal offences in Leinster and Munster.

Health staff with long Covid express concern over new ‘restrictive’ sick pay scheme

Healthcare workers suffering with long Covid are concerned a new scheme allowing them to get paid while they are out of work will be too restrictive and could leave them without pay next year.

Most Irish firms ‘planning price hikes’

More than three-quarters of Irish businesses plan to increase their selling prices this year as companies struggle to offset rampant inflationary pressures, including energy and labour costs.

‘Lisa Smith tried to ruin my reputation’

Ex-soldier turned IS bride is accused of trying to destroy her former friend to save herself.

RSA gets 280 complaints a month about driving tests

Failing your test for not driving fast enough, an instructor alleged to have shouted “Jesus Christ, woman, your handbrake” and a candidate feeling intimidated by both a tester and an inspector being in the car were among the complaints made the Road Safety Authority (RSA) this year.

Galway-born business tycoon Martin Rafferty left €37m in his will

Martin Rafferty, the Glenamaddy, Co Galway-born tycoon, left a gross estate of more than €37m , according to papers lodged in the Probate Office in Dublin. He left the bulk of his fortune in trust in the name of his wife, who predeceased him, five sons and their families.

