News headlines: Seán Quinn will do 'all in his power' to remove former management team; investigation into Varadkar GP leak being ‘frustrated by key players’

Seán Quinn exclusive: I’m the victim

Former billionaire Seán Quinn has declared he will do “all in his power” to remove his former management team from the companies he founded. In an interview in today’s Sunday Independent that reveals the depth of his bitterness, Mr Quinn said: “I will do all I can in my power to get those boys out.”

McAleese still haunted by early life in ‘a hell on earth created by Christians

The former president on her father’s depression, Michael D pulling out of the Armagh event and washing the dishes while in the Aras.

‘I feel worse now than when I actually had Covid’ — long-term effects laid bare

Life is still a struggle for a student dealing with ongoing health problems from the virus, writes Ali Bracken.

Door falls off Air Corps helicopter after public distract crew

An Air Corps helicopter took off with one of its doors unlocked after members of the public began to take photos as a critically ill patient was being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cost of hosting America’s Cup could sink Coveney’s hopes for sailing event

The State could lose up to €50m while spending nearly 10 times that hosting the America’s Cup yacht race in Cork, according to one economic analysis carried out for the Government, the Sunday Independent has learned.

People going to conferences ‘should take antigen tests’

People going to indoor classical music concerts, business conferences or trade fairs should take an antigen test in advance, an expert group on rapid testing has recommended.

Garda probe into notorious criminal over savage attack progresses

Gardaí in Finglas are “making progress” with a criminal investigation into notorious criminal Alan ‘Fatpuss’ Bradley, who brutally beat a man, despite the victim declining to make a statement of complaint.

Investigation into Varadkar GP leak being ‘frustrated by key players’

Detectives investigating Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a confidential Government document say the probe is being “extended and frustrated” by some of the “key players” repeatedly making new statements of complaint to gardaí.

Cahill sent threats to prosecute over Covid

Covid denier Dolores Cahill sent notices of “liability for harm and death” to the offices of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and President Michael D Higgins earlier this year.

Air Corps staff were ‘exposed to toxic chemicals’

Two more ex-Air Corps members who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals while in the Defence Forces have died in the past month, a former employee has said.

Revealed: hospitals where outpatients have longest wait

In some specialities, almost every outpatient waits 12 months or more even to see a consultant, writes Maeve Sheehan.