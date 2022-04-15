News headlines: Scramble to fill 700 vacancies as 500,000 to pass through airport; Holohan could do private sector side-jobs under TCD deal

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan would have been able to undertake paid private sector work as part of his €2m-a-year teaching and research package while a Trinity College professor.
The funeral of Aidan Moffitt is to take place at noon on Easter Monday. Separately next week, Michael Snee will be laid to rest alongside his mother in the parish of St Joseph’s, Ballytivnan, which includes the Cartron area where he grew up.
Passenger numbers are fast approaching record levels at Dublin Airport ahead of the Easter weekend, as managers scramble to fill up to 700 vacancies.
In a stuffy Kharkiv Metro station, the tension of 50 days sheltering from Russian shelling is starting to show.
According to the Russian ministry of defence, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet sank last night after a fire caused munitions on board to explode.
RTÉ News broadcaster Caitríona Perry has announced that she is expecting her second child.
Former president Mary McAleese has said all the major churches in Ireland are “conduits for homophobia” and that questions must be asked to tackle this issue.
One of the largest credit unions in the country is to increase its fees for using its current account.
Post-primary teachers recruited since 2010 will have a key allowance restored that was withdrawn at the height of austerity a decade ago.
British Islamic State (IS) “Beatle” El Shafee Elsheikh could be facing life in a “supermax” prison in Colorado after a US court found him guilty over his role in the kidnap and murders of Western hostages in Syria.