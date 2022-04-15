News headlines: Scramble to fill 700 vacancies as 500,000 to pass through airport; Holohan could do private sector side-jobs under TCD deal

Trinity role gave Dr Tony Holohan an option to do side-jobs in the private sector

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan would have been able to undertake paid private sector work as part of his €2m-a-year teaching and research package while a Trinity College professor.

Tragic Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee to be buried next week

The funeral of Aidan Moffitt is to take place at noon on Easter Monday. Separately next week, Michael Snee will be laid to rest alongside his mother in the parish of St Joseph’s, Ballytivnan, which includes the Cartron area where he grew up.

Gardaí board Ryanair plane to arrest man for allegedly smoking in toilet



Race to save the summer as record passenger numbers take off at Dublin Airport

Passenger numbers are fast approaching record levels at Dublin Airport ahead of the Easter weekend, as managers scramble to fill up to 700 vacancies.

‘Russians, do you think you can ever defeat us?’ defiant Ukrainians ask

In a stuffy Kharkiv Metro station, the tension of 50 days sheltering from Russian shelling is starting to show.

Blow for Russia as missile strike sinks flagship after using drones as decoys

According to the Russian ministry of defence, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet sank last night after a fire caused munitions on board to explode.

The Indo Daily: For Peat's Sake! What turf wars, the carbon tax, and other household hikes mean for you

Caitríona Perry announces pregnancy with second child

RTÉ News broadcaster Caitríona Perry has announced that she is expecting her second child.

Mary McAleese says churches in Ireland are ‘conduits for homophobia’

Former president Mary McAleese has said all the major churches in Ireland are “conduits for homophobia” and that questions must be asked to tackle this issue.

Credit union hikes fees despite move to attract Ulster and KBC customers

One of the largest credit unions in the country is to increase its fees for using its current account.

Two-tier post-primary pay gap will be narrowed with return of allowance

Post-primary teachers recruited since 2010 will have a key allowance restored that was withdrawn at the height of austerity a decade ago.

British IS ‘Beatle’ faces US prison for hostage murders

British Islamic State (IS) “Beatle” El Shafee Elsheikh could be facing life in a “supermax” prison in Colorado after a US court found him guilty over his role in the kidnap and murders of Western hostages in Syria.