News headlines: Scientists warn plan for 15 to dine at single table very risky, and suspect in shooting of two gardaí was in ‘state of paranoia’ since rival released from jail

Ireland is in danger of getting into “serious trouble” again with Covid-19 amid concerns by experts at plans to allow tables of up to 15 people at pubs and restaurants. Meanwhile, notorious criminal Daniel Goulding, who is suspected in the shooting of two gardaí this week, had been in a “state of complete paranoia” since the release from jail of an arch-rival last February. Read the top 10 headlines on Independent.ie this morning...

‘We are going back too fast’ – Plan for 15 to dine at a single table very risky, warn scientists

Ireland is in danger of getting into “serious trouble” again with Covid-19, amid concerns at plans to allow tables at pubs and restaurants to seat up to 15 people, including nine children, experts warned yesterday. Experts have said that their greatest concern is about the risk of spreading the virus indoors.

Suspect in shooting of two gardaí was in ‘state of paranoia’ since rival released from jail

Notorious criminal Daniel Goulding had been in a “state of complete paranoia” since the release from jail of an arch rival last February. Goulding (38) is suspected in the shooting of two garda detectives in a Dublin suburb on Tuesday evening.

‘This was an opportunity to form a winning culture at the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team have failed’

Rio Ferdinand didn't hold back as he suggested Manchester United were not good enough as they lost the Europa League final against Villarreal after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

100,000 out-patient appointments cancelled due to HSE hack

Around 100,000 patients have had their hospital clinic appointments cancelled since the cyber attack struck the HSE. It also emerged that a number of cancer patients who are seriously ill are having to travel from the west to Dublin for radiotherapy.

McCabe family ‘moved’ by colleagues continued support 25 years after killing

The widow and son of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, who was gunned down in the line of duty, have spoken of their pride that colleagues continue to commemorate fallen members of the force, even throughout the pandemic.

‘A lot of the regulations don’t make any sense’ – Confusion reigns among publicans as summer hospitality reopens

After months in the wilderness, publicans finally have answers. But many questions still remain as hospitality businesses digest Fáilte Ireland’s new guidelines. Alan Kelly, owner of The Thatch Bar in Tuam, Co Galway, says there is widespread confusion.

Silicon Valley rail worker suspected of killing eight colleagues in gun attack

An assailant opened fire yesterday at a California railyard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The suspect was also dead, authorities said. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area.

‘Stooge’ arrested in double murder probe jailed for seven years after being caught with machine gun

Gang leader Cornelius Price has been making late-night phone calls and using social media to taunt his enemies in Dublin in recent weeks. Price (39), who is on bail in the UK on kidnapping charges, cannot leave the country and has to wear an electronic tag.

Gardaí seek help in tracing four missing children from same family

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of four children from the same family who have been missing from Dublin since May 6. They are trying to establish the whereabouts of Thomas Connors (12), Ann Connors (10), Margaret Connors (7) and Helen Connors (2), who have been missing for nearly three weeks.

Disney 'Enchanted' sequel blasted in Dáil by Richard Boyd Barrett over Irish performers conditions

Richard Boyd Barrett TD of Solidarity - People Before Profit made the comments during Taoiseach's Questions in the Dáil on Wednesday.