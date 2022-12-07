News headlines: Schools and GPs are put on high alert for strep A threat; Women and children lucky to escape unhurt in night of gang mayhem

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Parents, doctors and schools are being urged to watch out for signs of strep A, a bacterial infection which can cause serious and life-threatening illness.
The freezing conditions engulfing Ireland will feel all the more chilling – because they come after six consecutive seasons of above average temperatures.
The socialite claims billionaire failed to honour an agreement to pay her for plans and specifications for a property in Dublin’s Embassy Belt.
Detectives believe they have identified the reckless gunman who discharged four shots at one of Ireland’s most notorious gangland criminals in a targeted gun attack.
One of Mary Lou McDonald’s oldest political allies has posted a cryptic Facebook message criticising people for pulling up the ladder behind them when they become successful.
As many of the Ukrainian families in Gorey look towards their first Christmas in Ireland, music teacher Damian Brady decided to do something special – and so they have recorded a festive video.
A five-year-old girl who died after falling ill with a Strep A infection was sent home from hospital twice in the days leading up to her tragic death.
Billionaire businessman JP McManus has spoken about the “doom and gloom” hanging over his family at the time of his historic win in the 2021 Grand National.
Tracker and variable rate mortgage holders face another big financial hit as the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to hike its main lending rate again next week.
People have “lost their outrage” about homelessness and it has become “normalised”, Fr Peter McVerry has warned.
The end-of-year deadline for the long-awaited extension of free GP care for children aged six and seven looks set to be missed again – despite it being promised more than a year ago.
People usually granted aid for energy costs in a cold snap now have to wait up to three months to have their cases heard, it emerged yesterday.
A Russian deserter opened fire on police in the southern Russian town of Novoshakhtinsk, wounding one officer, in the latest case of apparent mutiny over the war in Ukraine.