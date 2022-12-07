News headlines: Schools and GPs are put on high alert for strep A threat; Women and children lucky to escape unhurt in night of gang mayhem

People are being advised to check children's temperatures for signs of potential strep A infection. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

Schools and GPs are put on high alert for strep A threat

Parents, doctors and schools are being urged to watch out for signs of strep A, a bacterial infection which can cause serious and life-threatening illness.

Big freeze will be shock to the system after years of mild seasons

The freezing conditions engulfing Ireland will feel all the more chilling – because they come after six consecutive seasons of above average temperatures.

Gayle Killilea claims Dermot Desmond failed to honour €2m deal for plans to Celtic Tiger-era mansion

The socialite claims billionaire failed to honour an agreement to pay her for plans and specifications for a property in Dublin’s Embassy Belt.

The Indo Daily: Exposed - the Christmas spending sprees of convicted fraudster Catriona Carey

Women, children lucky to escape unhurt in night of gang mayhem

Detectives believe they have identified the reckless gunman who discharged four shots at one of Ireland’s most notorious gangland criminals in a targeted gun attack.

Tensions in Sinn Féin as McDonald ally writes cryptic Facebook post

One of Mary Lou McDonald’s oldest political allies has posted a cryptic Facebook message criticising people for pulling up the ladder behind them when they become successful.

Ukrainian children capture the joy of Christmas despite a harrowing year

Free GP care for children up to age of seven facing delays as deadline set to be missed

The end-of-year deadline for the long-awaited extension of free GP care for children aged six and seven looks set to be missed again – despite it being promised more than a year ago. ‘Applications are taking 10 to 12 weeks’ – Dáil hears of long delays in deciding who to help with fuel costs People usually granted aid for energy costs in a cold snap now have to wait up to three months to have their cases heard, it emerged yesterday.

Russian deserter opens fire on police as he tries to return from Ukraine war

A Russian deserter opened fire on police in the southern Russian town of Novoshakhtinsk, wounding one officer, in the latest case of apparent mutiny over the war in Ukraine.