News headlines: Schools and GPs are put on high alert for strep A threat; Women and children lucky to escape unhurt in night of gang mayhem

People are being advised to check children's temperatures for signs of potential strep A infection. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Expand

People are being advised to check children's temperatures for signs of potential strep A infection. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

Schools and GPs are put on high alert for strep A threat

Parents, doctors and schools are being urged to watch out for signs of strep A, a bacterial infection which can cause serious and life-threatening illness.

Big freeze will be shock to the system after years of mild seasons

The freezing conditions engulfing Ireland will feel all the more chilling – because they come after six consecutive seasons of above average temperatures.

Gayle Killilea claims Dermot Desmond failed to honour €2m deal for plans to Celtic Tiger-era mansion

The socialite claims billionaire failed to honour an agreement to pay her for plans and specifications for a property in Dublin’s Embassy Belt.

Women, children lucky to escape unhurt in night of gang mayhem

Detectives believe they have identified the reckless gunman who discharged four shots at one of Ireland’s most notorious gangland criminals in a targeted gun attack.

Tensions in Sinn Féin as McDonald ally writes cryptic Facebook post

One of Mary Lou McDonald’s oldest political allies has posted a cryptic Facebook message criticising people for pulling up the ladder behind them when they become successful.

Ukrainian children capture the joy of Christmas despite a harrowing year

As many of the Ukrainian families in Gorey look towards their first Christmas in Ireland, music teacher Damian Brady decided to do something special – and so they have recorded a festive video.

Strep A tragedy: Stella-Lily sent home from hospital twice in days before her death as dad pays tribute to his ‘blue-eyed girl’

A five-year-old girl who died after falling ill with a Strep A infection was sent home from hospital twice in the days leading up to her tragic death.

JP McManus recalls how ‘magical’ Grand National win came during a time of heartache for his family

Billionaire businessman JP McManus has spoken about the “doom and gloom” hanging over his family at the time of his historic win in the 2021 Grand National.

New rate hike to send mortgage costs up by nearly €3,000 a year

Tracker and variable rate mortgage holders face another big financial hit as the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to hike its main lending rate again next week.

‘The public has lost its outrage over homelessness’ – Fr Peter McVerry on how problem has become normalised

People have “lost their outrage” about homelessness and it has become “normalised”, Fr Peter McVerry has warned.

Free GP care for children up to age of seven facing delays as deadline set to be missed

The end-of-year deadline for the long-awaited extension of free GP care for children aged six and seven looks set to be missed again – despite it being promised more than a year ago.

‘Applications are taking 10 to 12 weeks’ – Dáil hears of long delays in deciding who to help with fuel costs

People usually granted aid for energy costs in a cold snap now have to wait up to three months to have their cases heard, it emerged yesterday.

Russian deserter opens fire on police as he tries to return from Ukraine war

A Russian deserter opened fire on police in the southern Russian town of Novoshakhtinsk, wounding one officer, in the latest case of apparent mutiny over the war in Ukraine.

