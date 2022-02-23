Here are the main news stories of the day from Independent.ie.

Father fights for life after being shot in row over dog on farmland outside Tallaght



A 36-year-old man was fighting for his life last night after being shot in the head during a row over a dog. A well-known legal professional is being questioned about the shooting, after being arrested at the scene.

Putin is acting ‘like a monkey with a grenade’, says Ukrainian expatriate

A Ukrainian expat living in Ireland has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as being like “a monkey with a grenade” in his unpredictability about what he sees as his quest to eliminate neighbouring Ukraine from the globe.

Party celebrating Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s first election to the Dáil was held in Ray Coyle’s Tayto Park

Details of the ticketed event come after it emerged the minister was forced to return most of a €4,200 political donation to Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle’s companies, as it was in breach of Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) guidelines.

Flow of Russian money through Irish financial institutions will be ‘targeted and interrupted’ by sanctions - Coveney

The flow of “Russian money through the IFSC” in Dublin will be targeted and interrupted by a sanctions package on Russia which the EU will sign off on tomorrow, Minister Simon Coveney has said.

People will pay €90 for PCR as HSE ends mass free testing

The majority of people with symptoms who want a PCR Covid-19 test will have to pay around €90 for it privately as the HSE starts to axe most of its mass free testing services.

‘Covid has been a nightmare, but we’ve kept show on the road,’ says Dancing with the Stars boss

The producer of RTÉ’s hit show Dancing with the Stars has said that while filming in the throes of Covid has been a “nightmare”, it is hitting all the right notes with viewers.

Indo Daily: Teed off — 'Golfgate', the court of public opinion, and what happens now

‘This is the beginning of full Russian invasion of Ukraine,' Joe Biden warns

Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into two regions in eastern Ukraine is now seen by world leaders as “the beginning of a Russian invasion” which will go much further.

Pepsi worker devastated at being forced to retire at 65 gets €40,000 in age bias case

A former PepsiCo worker who said it was “soul destroying” to be forced into retirement at 65 has been awarded €40,000.

‘It’s scary’ – vulnerable fear ditching of mask mandate and social distancing requirement

Cystic fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty said the Government’s decision to ditch the compulsory wearing of face masks, except in healthcare settings, was “scary” for people who are medically vulnerable.

New GAA rules on memorials after club’s Provisional IRA tribute

The GAA has been forced to draw up new rules on commemorations after a club unveiled a memorial to three Provisional IRA members.

New delay to broadband rollout for rural primary schools

The rollout of high-speed broadband to 679 rural primary schools will not be completed until the middle of next year.