News headlines: Russia accused of war crimes as civilians killed and cluster bombs used in ‘indiscriminate attacks’ as shelling of Ukraine steps up

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this morning.
Vladimir Putin was accused of war crimes yesterday following the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities, killing potentially dozens of civilians including three children who were “incinerated alive”.
A firefighter is being treated in hospital following a serious road traffic incident in Ashbourne, Co Meath, last night while responding to an incident.
A Ukrainian woman living in Ireland has told how her mother (70) has a wheelbarrow ready to evacuate her 98-year-old grandmother as Russian troops advance on their town.
There is no limit on the number of Ukrainian refugees who can come to Ireland, according to the Government.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s husband was recently appointed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to an internal Fine Gael committee tasked with raising political donations ahead of the next general election.
TV presenter Angela Scanlon has announced the birth of her second child.
Pharmacists have been advised not to get into confrontation with customers who are refusing to wear a face mask despite a pharmacy being a healthcare setting.
A bitter dispute between Oscar-nominated director Jim Sheridan and his former law firm over legal fees has been referred to the High Court.
Schools re-opened after mid-term break to an air of normality, but some things may never be quite the same as they were before Covid.
Sinn Féin members in Clare were told any comment on the shock resignation of Violet-Anne Wynne was to be handled centrally by the party in Dublin. An email was sent to members in Ms Wynne’s constituency telling them any request for comment on her resignation would be handled by the party’s press office.
A police officer’s son accused of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave has denied having an unhealthy interest in dead birds and young children.