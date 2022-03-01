News headlines: Russia accused of war crimes as civilians killed and cluster bombs used in ‘indiscriminate attacks’ as shelling of Ukraine steps up

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this morning.

Russia accused of war crimes as cluster bombs target homes

Vladimir Putin was accused of war crimes yesterday following the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities, killing potentially dozens of civilians including three children who were “incinerated alive”.

Firefighter injured in serious road incident in Co Meath

A firefighter is being treated in hospital following a serious road traffic incident in Ashbourne, Co Meath, last night while responding to an incident.

‘Mam has a wheelbarrow ready to evacuate my nan (98)’

A Ukrainian woman living in Ireland has told how her mother (70) has a wheelbarrow ready to evacuate her 98-year-old grandmother as Russian troops advance on their town.

The Indo Daily: Life in a warzone, the Dublin native joining the resistance in Ukraine

‘No limit’ to the number of Ukrainian refugees who can come here

There is no limit on the number of Ukrainian refugees who can come to Ireland, according to the Government.

Tánaiste appointed Helen McEntee’s husband to Fine Gael fundraising role

Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s husband was recently appointed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to an internal Fine Gael committee tasked with raising political donations ahead of the next general election.

Angela Scanlon ‘besotted’ as she announces birth of second child

TV presenter Angela Scanlon has announced the birth of her second child.

Pharmacists told to serve customers ‘quicker’ if unmasked

Pharmacists have been advised not to get into confrontation with customers who are refusing to wear a face mask despite a pharmacy being a healthcare setting.

Director Jim Sheridan’s dispute with law firm over €68,000 bill referred to High Court

A bitter dispute between Oscar-nominated director Jim Sheridan and his former law firm over legal fees has been referred to the High Court.

As schools begin to return to a new normal, each will go at its own pace

Schools re-opened after mid-term break to an air of normality, but some things may never be quite the same as they were before Covid.

Sinn Féin members told any comments on Violet-Anne Wynne resignation must be handled centrally by party press office

Sinn Féin members in Clare were told any comment on the shock resignation of Violet-Anne Wynne was to be handled centrally by the party in Dublin. An email was sent to members in Ms Wynne’s constituency telling them any request for comment on her resignation would be handled by the party’s press office.

Defendant on trial for 1994 killing of schoolboy denies ‘unhealthy interest’ in dead birds and young children

A police officer’s son accused of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave has denied having an unhealthy interest in dead birds and young children.