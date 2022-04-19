News headlines: Parents to get five days off to care for children; and man arrested in relation to items stolen from car of Ukrainian couple

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Parents will be allowed up to five days off work to care for sick children under new legislation being brought to Cabinet.
A man with dozens of previous convictions has been arrested in relation to an incident in which items were stolen from a car belonging to a Ukrainian couple who had arrived in Ireland just two weeks earlier after fleeing the war-torn country.
Private fertility clinics are charging up to €450 for blood tests that some couples can get from their GP for a fraction of the cost, the Irish Independent can reveal.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced that their baby son has died.
It took a missile landing on the roof of their building to convince the Tantsiura family to finally leave their home in Kreminna, writes Campbell MacDiarmid.
A laboratory technician from Kentucky has been awarded almost half a million dollars in compensation after his work colleagues threw him a birthday party against his wishes.
Meghan Markle has revealed she and Prince Harry were torn over what to call their son, an Invictus Games competitor has said.
Two British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been shown on Russian state television appealing to British prime minister Boris Johnson to exchange them for a close friend of Vladimir Putin held in Ukraine.
The death toll on our roads has soared by 70pc compared to the same period last year – with motoryclists involved in a fifth of all fatal accidents so far this year.
Powerful spyware used by hackers to snoop on communications and steal data has been found on a device at Downing Street in London, researchers have said.