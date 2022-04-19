News headlines: Parents to get five days off to care for children; and man arrested in relation to items stolen from car of Ukrainian couple

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Workers to get five days’ leave to care for sick child or relative

Parents will be allowed up to five days off work to care for sick children under new legislation being brought to Cabinet.

Man arrested in relation to items stolen from car of Ukrainian couple who fled to Ireland after Russian invasion

A man with dozens of previous convictions has been arrested in relation to an incident in which items were stolen from a car belonging to a Ukrainian couple who had arrived in Ireland just two weeks earlier after fleeing the war-torn country.

Fertility clinics seeking €450 for test that couples can get from GP at fraction of cost

Private fertility clinics are charging up to €450 for blood tests that some couples can get from their GP for a fraction of the cost, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce tragic death of baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced that their baby son has died.

The Indo Daily Select: The rise and fall of the billionaire Mansfield dynasty

The Indo Daily Select: The rise and fall of the billionaire Mansfield dynasty

‘Missile landing on our roof was what convinced us to finally flee’

It took a missile landing on the roof of their building to convince the Tantsiura family to finally leave their home in Kreminna, writes Campbell MacDiarmid.

Man gets $450,000 as birthday party set off anxiety

A laboratory technician from Kentucky has been awarded almost half a million dollars in compensation after his work colleagues threw him a birthday party against his wishes.

Meghan and Harry were ‘torn’ over which name to give their son Archie



Meghan Markle has revealed she and Prince Harry were torn over what to call their son, an Invictus Games competitor has said.

Russians show captured British soldiers begging for their release

Two British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been shown on Russian state television appealing to British prime minister Boris Johnson to exchange them for a close friend of Vladimir Putin held in Ukraine.

Concern as road deaths up by 70pc on last year

The death toll on our roads has soared by 70pc compared to the same period last year – with motoryclists involved in a fifth of all fatal accidents so far this year.

Spyware used to snoop and steal data found on a device at No 10

Powerful spyware used by hackers to snoop on communications and steal data has been found on a device at Downing Street in London, researchers have said.