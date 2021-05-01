News Headlines: Only 22pc willing to pay for united Ireland, May spike in Covid cases would halt outdoor dining and Supermac’s could face €20m fine

A substantial majority of voters in the Republic of Ireland are in favour of a United Ireland – but are not willing to pay extra tax in order to fund it.

An exclusive Irish Independent/Kantar poll of 2,250 people across the island suggests there is momentum behind the idea of holding of a border poll in both the Republic and Northern Ireland.

An exclusive Irish Independent/Kantar poll of 2,250 people across the island suggests there is momentum behind the idea of holding a Border poll in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. The logistics of how a 32-county State might work are less clear.

Outdoor dining and beer gardens may be off menu if May easing leads to spike

The brakes could be put on plans to reopen hotels, B&Bs as well as outdoor dining and pub beer gardens from June if this month’s easing of lockdown rules sparks a virus upsurge.

Supermac’s could face fine of up to €20m after refusing to hand over CCTV in injury claims

Supermac's could face a fine of up to €20m from the Data Protection Commission for refusing to hand over CCTV to people who have lodged personal injury claims against the company. Customers have lodged complaints to the DPC through their solicitors over Supermac’s refusing their requests under General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Ex-Bóthar CEO given supervised access to charity office ahead of court deadline

Disgraced former chief executive David Moloney was back at Bóthar’s offices yesterday ahead of a looming deadline for him to disclose what he did with hundreds of thousands of euro of the charity’s cash.

Biden’s first 100 days: US president starts fast and aims high

The Democrat has begun his term with a radicalism that belies his party’s thin congressional majority. His $6trn spending plans and global ambitions are the mark of a man who knows the clock is ticking, writes Robert Schmuhl.

Lots of positives in the ‘vaccine bonus’, but it is still unclear when grandparents can give hugs again

The extra perks that come with Covid vaccinations are due to kick in early next month. It means that people who qualify after having one or two doses of a particular vaccine are not only reducing their chance of getting seriously ill if they catch the virus, but they have additional benefits added on.

Use up stockpiled AstraZeneca doses before they go out of date, GPs told

At least 40 GP practices with stockpiles of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been urged to use up the doses before they expire. The stock had been delivered earlier this month and was earmarked for use on at-risk under-60s before the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) changed its recommendations.

Ireland could lose €200m in Brexit cash after French ‘smash and grab’

Ireland could lose more than €200m from its promised €1bn share of the Brexit compensation fund after France won EU backing in its bid to get more money. The move needs to be approved by the European Parliament, whose lead negotiator, French MEP Valérie Hayer, said the European Commission’s original proposal – in which the bulk of the money went to Ireland – was unfair.

Line of Duty finale ‘is going to be brilliant – the culmination of so many different things happening’

Amy de Bhrún’s new baby was just two months old when she got the arresting call from Line of Duty’s producer Jed Mecurio offering her the chance to reprise her character Steph Corbett for the sixth series. Despite the haze of sleep deprivation and endless feeding and nappy changes, the actor (37) from Rathfarnham jumped at the chance to work again on the hit BBC series. Tomorrow night, avid fans of the award-winning show will finally find love in the arms of tortured DS Steve Arnott with the season finale.

